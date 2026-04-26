Stakeholders at SHEnovation Hackathon 2026 urge innovators to prioritize investment readiness

Keypoints

Experts at the SHEnovation Hackathon 2026 webinar emphasized that sustainability-focused startups must move beyond technical prototypes to build investable business models.

The event, organized by the Lagos Chapter of the Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN), focused on business development and capital mobilization.

Key speakers highlighted that investors prioritize measurable impact, competent teams, and simple, scalable revenue streams over ambitious projections.

Case studies in clean energy and e-waste management were used to demonstrate how local environmental challenges can be turned into profitable ventures.

The initiative specifically aims to equip women and young engineers with the skills needed to attract global funding for their technical innovations.

Main Story

The bridge between a brilliant engineering prototype and a successful business is built on investment readiness.

At the SHEnovation Hackathon 2026 webinar held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, industry leaders told women and young engineers that creativity alone is not enough to solve Africa’s environmental challenges.

Bosede Oyekunle, Chairman of APWEN Lagos, stated that while previous sessions focused on AI and waste management, the current priority is transforming those ideas into ventures that can attract and sustain capital.

The webinar featured practical insights from entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled green businesses in Nigeria.

From the transition to electric mobility to the structured recycling of electronic waste, the message was clear: sustainability without a sound business model remains unrealized potential.

By focusing on data-backed impact and clear value propositions, Nigerian innovators are being positioned to tap into increasing global funding opportunities specifically targeted at women-led and sustainability-driven startups.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the ideation-to-capital gap; many engineers excel at technical design but struggle to articulate revenue streams and cost structures that satisfy institutional investors. Authorities must solve the problem of regulatory compliance and data collection, as early-stage startups often overlook these “boring” but essential components of investment readiness.

Furthermore, there is an e-waste management risk; as speakers noted, inefficient supply chains and poor disposal practices pose health risks that can only be solved through structured, profitable business models. To succeed, these innovators must move beyond being “enumerators” of problems and become “disruptors” who can demonstrate how their solutions will generate consistent revenue while protecting the planet.

What’s Being Said

Creativity without a business model remains an idea, while sustainability without funding remains unrealised potential, stated Bosede Oyekunle.

Seun Oluwalade emphasized that startups often fail not due to poor ideas but a lack of focus on solving clear and valuable problems.

What’s Next

Participants in the SHEnovation Hackathon are expected to refine their technical prototypes into comprehensive business plans for the next phase of the competition.

APWEN Lagos is anticipated to facilitate mentorship sessions linking young engineers with established CEOs in the renewable energy and recycling sectors.

A “Pitch Readiness” workshop is likely to follow, focusing on how to present financial projections and impact metrics to global impact investors.

Stakeholders will be watching for the emergence of new women-led startups in the electric vehicle (EV) and e-waste sectors following the insights shared during the webinar.

Bottom Line

The SHEnovation Hackathon 2026 is pushing Nigerian engineers to think like venture capitalists. By emphasizing that “impact” must be backed by “income,” the program is ensuring that the next generation of green technology in Nigeria is built to last and ready to scale.