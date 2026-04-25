Opposition Parties unite in Ibadan declaration, Push for single candidate ahead of 2027 Elections

KEY POINTS

• Opposition parties resolve to field a unified presidential candidate for 2027.

• Call for removal of Joash Ojo Amupitan over alleged bias.

• Demand electoral reforms and extension of primaries deadline.

MAIN STORY

Opposition political parties in Nigeria have adopted a joint communiqué, tagged the “Ibadan Declaration,” committing to a unified strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was reached at a national summit held on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State, where party leaders deliberated on what they described as mounting political and democratic challenges under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the communiqué, the opposition parties pledged to resist any move towards a one-party system and reaffirmed their commitment to preserving multi-party democracy. They also resolved to field candidates across all levels in the 2027 elections while working towards presenting a single presidential candidate to consolidate their chances.

The parties further called for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Ojo Amupitan, alleging bias and lack of neutrality, and warning that his continued stay in office could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

THE ISSUES

The declaration reflects deepening political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections, with concerns over electoral credibility, institutional independence, and the growing influence of the ruling party. The opposition’s push for unity also underscores longstanding fragmentation within Nigeria’s political landscape.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The summit urged the National Assembly to review the Electoral Act 2026, particularly provisions perceived to threaten the integrity of elections. It also demanded the release of political actors allegedly detained or harassed over bailable offences.

Additionally, the parties criticised recent guidelines issued by INEC, describing them as restrictive, and called for an extension of the deadline for party primaries to the end of July 2026.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a statement shared on social media, described the summit as a defining moment, stressing the need for a united opposition to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

He commended the host governor, Seyi Makinde, and the people of Oyo State for facilitating what he termed a “historic resolve.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Opposition parties are expected to intensify consultations aimed at selecting a consensus presidential candidate, while also engaging lawmakers on proposed electoral reforms. The response of INEC and the ruling party to the declaration will likely shape the political landscape in the coming months.

BOTTOM LINE

The Ibadan Declaration signals a renewed push for opposition unity in Nigeria, but its success will depend on the ability of political actors to align interests and translate resolutions into concrete electoral strategy.