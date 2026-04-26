Gov. Soludo awards automatic jobs to 37 first-class graduates of COOU

Keypoints

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has offered automatic employment to all 37 first-class graduates of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

The announcement was made on Saturday, April 25, 2026, during the university’s 16th convocation ceremony in Igbariam.

Mr. Augustus Umeh, the overall best graduating student from the Department of Economics (4.85 CGPA), received a personal donation of N4 million from the governor.

A total of 3,155 undergraduates and 803 postgraduate students were awarded degrees during the ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha, highlighted the university’s commitment to global relevance and academic excellence.

Main Story

In a move to retain top-tier talent within the state’s workforce, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has opened the doors of the Anambra State civil service to the best minds of COOU.

During the institution’s 16th convocation on Saturday, the governor rewarded the academic excellence of 37 first-class graduates with immediate job offers.

The highlight of the event was the recognition of Augustus Umeh, an Economics graduate who set a record with a 4.85 CGPA, earning him a N4 million cash gift to support his future endeavors.

Soludo’s address was a call to action for the new graduates to become disruptive thinkers in a challenging economic landscape. He emphasized that the Nigeria of 2026 requires problem-solvers rather than mere certificate holders.

The ceremony also marked a milestone for the university’s leadership, with the Chancellor, Bishop Matthew Kukah, pledging to surpass the institution’s goals and build on Anambra’s statistically strong performance in the national education sector.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the graduate-employability gap; while automatic employment rewards the top one percent, thousands of other graduates with second and third-class degrees face an increasingly competitive and difficult job market in 2026. Authorities must solve the problem of institutional-funding sustainability, as the Vice-Chancellor noted that achieving “global relevance” requires consistent investment beyond one-off donations.

Furthermore, there is a brain-drain risk; if the state does not create high-value roles for these 37 first-class graduates, they may still seek opportunities abroad or in the private sector regardless of the automatic offer. To succeed, the university must shift its curriculum further toward the “problem-solver” model Soludo advocated for to ensure the remaining 3,118 graduates are equally market-ready.

What’s Being Said

The Nigeria of 2026 is a country facing difficult challenges but on a path of necessary transformation, stated Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Chancellor Bishop Matthew Kukah noted that Anambra is performing well among the 36 states and pledged to “not only strive to achieve the university’s goals but surpass them.”

Soludo charged the institution to focus on producing “problem-solvers rather than mere enumerators.”

What’s Next

The 37 first-class graduates are expected to undergo formal induction into the Anambra State civil service or relevant state agencies in the coming weeks.

COOU management is anticipated to review its academic programs to align with the governor’s call for “disruptive thinking” and problem-solving skills.

Follow-up investments in the Igbariam campus infrastructure are likely, following the governor’s pledge to prioritize human capital development.

Education analysts will be watching to see if other state governors adopt similar “automatic employment” policies to curb the migration of top academic talent.

Bottom Line

Governor Soludo’s gesture at COOU is a strategic attempt to bridge the gap between academic achievement and professional contribution. By rewarding the brightest students with both cash and careers, the state is sending a clear message that excellence has a direct path to impact in the Anambra of 2026.