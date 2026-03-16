Spotify’s “Loud & Clear” report: Nigerian artistes earn over N60 billion in 2025

KEY POINTS

Nigerian artistes generated a staggering N60 billion in revenue from Spotify alone in 2025, marking a 140% growth in earnings over the last two years.

Streaming milestones hit record highs, with local talent amassing 30.3 billion streams and 1.6 billion listening hours globally.

Domestic dominance is surging, as Nigerian music now accounts for over 80% of tracks on the country’s Daily Top 50, with local consumption growing by 170% year-on-year.

Independent creators are the biggest winners, taking home 58% of all royalties generated, while female artistes saw a 55% jump in local streams.

MAIN STORY

The global influence of “Afrobeats” and its sub-genres has translated into a massive financial windfall, with Nigerian artistes earning over N60 billion on Spotify in 2025. According to Spotify’s annual “Loud & Clear” report released in Lagos on Monday, the revenue earned by Nigerian creators has skyrocketed, reflecting both global demand and a rapidly maturing domestic market.

The data paints a picture of an industry in hyper-growth. In 2025, Nigerian music was discovered by first-time listeners more than 1.3 billion times, a 26% increase from the previous year. This discovery engine helped drive total streams to 30.3 billion. Jocelyn Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Africa, noted that the report spotlights how talent is building “sustainable careers” by connecting with audiences both at home and in new international territories.

A significant shift in 2025 is the “homegrown” explosion. Local consumption of Nigerian music grew by 170%, with local artistes commanding the lion’s share of the domestic Daily Top 50. Furthermore, the “indie” scene is thriving; 58% of royalties went to independent artistes or labels, proving that creators no longer need major international deals to achieve significant financial scale.

The diversity of the ecosystem is also expanding. Female artistes saw local streams increase by 55%, while independent artistes as a whole grew by 75%. Spotify’s editorial team played a major role in this visibility, adding nearly 2,000 Nigerian artistes to official playlists. Beyond the traditional Afrobeats sound, genres like pop urbane, alternative pop, and drill have emerged as the fastest-growing sounds in the Nigerian market over the last five years.

WHAT’S NEXT

Genre Diversification: With “emo,” “anime,” and “drill” rising in the charts, 2026 is expected to see Nigerian producers experimenting further with fusion sounds to capture niche global markets.

Independent Infrastructure: The 58% royalty share for indies will likely lead to a surge in local boutique labels and distribution services tailored for the Nigerian “DIY” musician.

Data-Driven Tours: Artistes are expected to use these “Loud & Clear” insights to plan international tours, specifically targeting the 1.3 billion first-time listeners identified in new markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Revenue earned by Nigerian artistes from Spotify alone grew by more than 140 per cent over the past two years,” the Loud & Clear report stated.

“Local artistes are building momentum at home, reaching new audiences at scale, and generating growing economic value,” said Jocelyn Muhutu-Remy.

“Nigerian music continues to command a powerful share of listening… responsible for over 80 per cent of the tracks featured on Spotify Nigeria’s Daily Top 50.”

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian music industry has moved beyond being a “cultural export” to becoming a formidable economic engine. With N60 billion generated on just one platform and independent artistes leading the charge, the sector is proving that digital streaming is a viable path to wealth creation for the next generation of African talent.