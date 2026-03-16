From classrooms to courtrooms: Onyeka Eriobu-Aniede’s mission to democratise intellectual property in Africa

Onyeka Eriobu-Aniede believes Africa’s greatest untapped resource isn’t oil, minerals, or arable land — it’s the ideas being generated every day by entrepreneurs, designers, writers and innovators who don’t yet know their creativity has legal and economic value.

As the founder of DanVick Intellectual Property Consult Academy and one of Nigeria’s most visible intellectual property advocates, she has built her career on a singular mission: democratising access to IP knowledge so that African innovators can protect their ideas, control their brands and build sustainable businesses.

In an exclusive interview with BizWatch Nigeria’s Ibe Wada, she explains why expanding intellectual property literacy from classrooms to courtrooms isn’t just a legal imperative, but also an economic one.

“My advocacy centres on helping people understand that their ideas are valuable assets,” she said. “Whether it is a brand, a design, a book, an invention or digital content, intellectual property law exists to ensure that creators can protect and benefit from what they create.”

“In many parts of Africa, brilliant ideas are constantly being developed by innovators, designers, inventors and digital creators; however, many of them operate without adequate protection or a clear understanding of their rights,” she added.

This awareness gap, she believes, represents both a challenge and an opportunity to strengthen Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

A Woman’s Perspective in a Growing Legal Field

Eriobu-Aniede’s journey into intellectual property law was shaped by her recognition of the role creativity and innovation play in economic development. Her work has also been influenced by her experience navigating professional spaces as a woman.

Like many female professionals in specialised fields, she notes that women often face the challenge of having to repeatedly demonstrate competence before their expertise is acknowledged.

“As a woman in specialised spaces like intellectual property law, there are moments when you feel you have to prove your competence repeatedly before it is fully recognised,” she said.

“Instead of allowing that reality to discourage me, I chose to turn it into motivation to build platforms that educate and empower others, especially women who are building creative and innovative businesses.”

Her advocacy has also drawn attention to the unique position women occupy within many creative and entrepreneurial industries. From fashion and publishing to digital content creation and technology, women-led enterprises frequently rely on intellectual assets such as brand identity, creative works and innovative ideas.

“When women understand intellectual property, they gain stronger control over their brands, their creative works and their innovations. That knowledge can open doors to partnerships, licensing opportunities and sustainable business growth,” she explained.

Why Intellectual Property Matters for Women Entrepreneurs

For many entrepreneurs, intellectual property remains an unfamiliar or misunderstood concept. Yet trademarks, copyrights, patents and industrial designs play a crucial role in protecting the very elements that distinguish a business in the marketplace.

Eriobu-Aniede notes that when properly understood and applied, these legal tools can transform the way entrepreneurs manage and grow their enterprises.

“A trademark protects the identity of your brand. Copyright protects your creative works such as books, music, art and digital content. Patents and industrial designs protect inventions and product designs,” she explained during the interview.

“When entrepreneurs understand these protections, they begin to see their ideas not just as creative expressions but as assets that can generate value through licensing, partnerships and commercialisation.”

For women entrepreneurs in particular, intellectual property protection can provide ownership, recognition and economic leverage, enabling them to build stronger and more sustainable businesses.

Simplifying the Law for Everyday Citizens

Long before establishing her current advocacy platforms, Eriobu-Aniede began exploring ways to make legal knowledge accessible to ordinary citizens.

During her service year with the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria in Osun State, she conceived and anchored a television programme titled “You & the Law,” which aired on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation.

“The idea behind the programme was to break down legal issues in ways everyday people could understand,” she recalled.

“Many citizens do not engage with the law simply because the language used is often too technical. When you simplify it, people become more confident in understanding and exercising their rights.”

That early initiative laid the foundation for what has now evolved into broader intellectual property awareness programmes, including IP-focused talk shows and educational engagements aimed at entrepreneurs, innovators and creative professionals.

Expanding IP Education to Young Minds

Recognising that awareness must begin early, Eriobu-Aniede has also introduced educational initiatives designed to introduce young people to intellectual property concepts.

One such programme is the IP Adventure Student Book Review Challenge, an initiative that encourages primary and secondary school students to explore creativity and innovation through storytelling.

“The goal is to help young learners understand from an early age that their ideas and creative expressions have value and deserve protection,” she said.

“When children grow up understanding that creativity has value, they become more confident in expressing themselves and protecting their ideas.”

By engaging students through storytelling and classroom discussions, the initiative seeks to cultivate a new generation of innovators who are both creative and legally aware.

Bridging Advocacy and Policy Conversations

Beyond public education, Eriobu-Aniede’s work also intersects with broader conversations within the intellectual property ecosystem.

Through professional engagement and advocacy, she contributes to discussions around policy direction, awareness strategies and institutional collaboration aimed at strengthening IP systems in Nigeria.

“For intellectual property systems to truly support innovation, awareness must extend beyond legal institutions to grassroots entrepreneurs, creators and young innovators,” she noted.

Her advocacy particularly focuses on expanding intellectual property literacy among underserved communities, women entrepreneurs and young innovators who often lack access to formal legal education.

A Mission Driven by Purpose

Balancing professional responsibilities, advocacy work and personal development can be demanding, but Eriobu-Aniede says clarity of purpose keeps her focused.

“My work as a lawyer, educator, mentor and author is driven by one clear objective — expanding access to intellectual property knowledge,” she told BizWatch.

She also encourages young women aspiring to careers in law, intellectual property or public service to pursue knowledge with confidence.

“Emerging sectors need fresh perspectives and innovative thinkers,” she said. “Young women should never underestimate the impact they can make when they pursue knowledge and step into leadership spaces.”

In a world where ideas increasingly drive economic progress, she believes empowering individuals to protect their creativity is essential not only for personal success but also for national development.

“Africa is rich with creativity and innovation,” she added. “When people understand how to protect their ideas, they unlock opportunities not just for themselves but for the entire continent.”

For Eriobu-Aniede, the message remains simple but powerful: Africa’s ideas matter, and protecting them is key to unlocking the continent’s full creative and economic potential.

About Onyeka Eriobu-Aniede

Mrs. Onyeka Eriobu-Aniede is a lawyer, Intellectual Property (IP) advocate, educator and author, and the Founder of DanVick Intellectual Property Consult (DVIPC) Academy.

She is committed to advancing intellectual property awareness and education, particularly among entrepreneurs, students, tech hubs, creatives and grassroots innovators, helping them recognise the value of their ideas, brands and innovations.

Through advocacy, training programmes and public engagements, she works to simplify IP concepts and make them accessible to those who need them most. As an author and educator, her work often blends storytelling with education to inspire young people and emerging innovators to understand, protect and maximise the value of their creativity.