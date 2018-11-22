Spice TV Presents ‘Spice Lifestyle Honors’

Spice TV, the number one Fashion and Lifestyle channel in Africa, is set to organize a one-of-a-kind event, the Spice Lifestyle Honors this December.

Taking place at Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels on the 5th of December 2018, the Spice Lifestyle Honors will feature live music performances, fashion show, awards ceremony and celebrity appearances all in one night.

International recording artiste, Asa will headline the star-studded event in a highly anticipated performance that is sure to thrill guests as she serenades with her soulful voice and hit songs. Other notable artists billed to perform include Bez, Adekunle Gold and Falana.

The fashion show will see some of the best designers in Africa showcase their pieces on the runway such as Chulaap (South Africa), Orapeleng (South Africa), Osei Duro (Ghana), David Tlale (South Africa), Kenneth Ize (Nigeria) and Torlowei (Nigeria); creator of the first piece of Couture to be accepted into the permanent collection of The Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African Art.

Since inception, Spice TV has always been a platform for discovering and propelling emerging talents, the awards night will also feature fresh fashion designers; Pepper Row, Orizu, Red Button and Boy Martin.

In addition to the music performances and fashion show, Spice TV will also honour and recognise several individuals for their work in acting, music, fashion, entertainment, style, business, design and more in an array of award categories.

It promises to be a night of glitz and glam which will attract the fabulous, the famous and the trendy.

“Africa is ready for a grand event like this, that combines fashion with music and a runway showcase. Spice is the only African fashion TV network that is at the forefront of pushing the African fashion and style landscape forward. We are ready to stage a beautiful event while honoring those that have been impactful in the industry within the last 12 months” – Tajudeen Adepetu, Executive Producer.

The official host for the Spice Lifestyle Honours is Joselyn Dumas.

Date: Wednesday, December 5th, 2018

Time: 6PM

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Tickets are now available online at WWW.XCHANGE.NG for purchase at or at selected Chicken Republic outlets in Lagos.

Spice Lifestyle Honors… a feel-good night of fashion, design, music and awards!