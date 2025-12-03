Sowore Arraigned Over Anti-Tinubu Social Media Posts, Granted Bail On Self-Recognition

Former presidential candidate and publisher Omoyele Sowore was on Tuesday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged cybercrime offences arising from social media posts in which he described President Bola Tinubu as “a criminal.”

Sowore faces five counts of criminal defamation under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024. Meta (Facebook) Inc. and X Corporation (formerly Twitter) were joined as co-defendants in the case.

The DSS alleged that Sowore, through posts on his verified social media accounts, published false and defamatory statements against President Tinubu on X and Facebook. Earlier attempts to arraign him had been adjourned twice, and in November, DSS counsel, Akinolu Kehinde (SAN), requested a bench warrant due to Sowore’s absence, but Justice Mohammed Umar declined.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Sowore’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, challenged the competence of the charges, citing a preliminary objection already filed with the court. Lawyers for Meta and X did not oppose the arraignment. Abubakar contended that his client could not properly enter a plea, while Kehinde argued that the defence’s application was premature and accused it of deliberately delaying proceedings.

The prosecution, citing Section 396(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, urged the court to take Sowore’s plea first. Justice Umar agreed, allowing the arraignment to proceed, during which Sowore pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

Following the plea, Abubakar filed a bail application, requesting that Sowore be admitted on self-recognition or liberal bail terms. He described his client as a law-abiding citizen and noted his recent election as chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC). He also stated that Sowore’s passport had been deposited with the court.

The DSS opposed the bail application, citing a 40-paragraph counter-affidavit, arguing that Sowore had previously breached a court order and could potentially commit a similar offence if released. Lawyers for Meta and X did not object to the bail application.

Justice Umar subsequently granted Sowore bail on self-recognition, with strict conditions prohibiting him from making statements capable of threatening national unity or peace. He warned that any violation could lead to the revocation of bail.

The case has been adjourned to January 19, 2026, for the commencement of trial.