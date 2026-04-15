Aliyu: New NERC mini-grid rules will fast-track large-scale solar projects

Keypoints

Abba Aliyu , Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has hailed the Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 as a historic turning point for Nigeria’s energy sector.

, Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has hailed the as a historic turning point for Nigeria’s energy sector. The new framework, NERC–R–001–2026 , raises capacity limits to 5MW for isolated systems and 10MW for interconnected mini-grids.

, raises capacity limits to for isolated systems and for interconnected mini-grids. Aliyu emphasized that the regulations introduce a “single permit” system, consolidating generation, distribution, and supply licenses.

system, consolidating generation, distribution, and supply licenses. The reform addresses long-standing bottlenecks in major programs like DARES, NEP, and the Energizing Education Programme .

and the . Key improvements include enforceable timelines for DisCo engagement and simplified environmental compliance for solar PV and battery systems.

Main Story

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has described the newly released Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 as a fundamental shift toward large-scale electrification.

Speaking on Wednesday, Aliyu noted that for too long, vital projects were delayed by a system that failed to match the ambition of the Nigerian people.

He revealed that since 2024, the REA has consistently engaged with NERC to ensure the new rules reflect the practical realities faced by developers on the ground.

Under the new guidelines, capacity thresholds have been significantly expanded, allowing interconnected mini-grids to scale up to 10MW. Aliyu highlighted that this change allows for the design of systems that truly meet community demand without the burden of complex, utility-scale regulatory regimes.

By streamlining the permit process and defining clear energization timelines, the reform is expected to unlock massive investment opportunities and accelerate the deployment of reliable electricity to millions of underserved Nigerians.

The Issues

The primary challenge identified by Aliyu was the structural-delivery gap; previous regulations often treated mid-sized community projects with the same bureaucratic complexity as large thermal plants. Authorities believe the new “single permit” system has solved the problem of dual-licensing, which historically increased project costs and caused months of delays. Furthermore, there is an integration-reliability risk; as mini-grids scale to 10MW, their coordination with traditional Distribution Companies (DisCos) becomes critical. To address this, the 2026 regulations provide enforceable timelines and safeguards to ensure that DisCos cannot unnecessarily stall viable renewable energy projects.

What’s Being Said

“This is a fundamental unlock… it allows us to design systems that truly meet community demand,” stated Abba Aliyu .

. Aliyu thanked Dr. Musiliu Olalekan Oseni and the NERC team, stating that their openness to collaboration has “effectively written their names in gold.”

and the NERC team, stating that their openness to collaboration has “effectively written their names in gold.” Renewable energy developers have welcomed the “practical environmental compliance pathway,” noting it finally acknowledges the low-impact nature of solar and battery storage.

have welcomed the “practical environmental compliance pathway,” noting it finally acknowledges the low-impact nature of solar and battery storage. Industry analysts suggest that the move from 1MW to 10MW will make Nigerian mini-grids much more attractive to international “impact funds” looking for scalable investments.

What’s Next

The REA is expected to immediately recalibrate its project pipelines for the DARES and NEP initiatives to take advantage of the 5MW and 10MW thresholds.

is expected to immediately recalibrate its project pipelines for the DARES and NEP initiatives to take advantage of the 5MW and 10MW thresholds. NERC is anticipated to begin processing the first batch of “single permit” applications within the mandated 30-business-day window.

is anticipated to begin processing the first batch of “single permit” applications within the mandated 30-business-day window. DisCos will likely be required to publish “hosting capacity” data to help mini-grid developers identify the best locations for interconnected systems.

will likely be required to publish “hosting capacity” data to help mini-grid developers identify the best locations for interconnected systems. Phase 1 projects under the new guidelines are expected to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2026 as investor confidence stabilizes.

Bottom Line

Abba Aliyu’s endorsement signals that Nigeria’s energy future is moving away from “scarcity thinking.” By aligning policy with implementation, the 2026 regulations provide the REA and its partners with the legal machinery needed to finally power Nigeria at scale.