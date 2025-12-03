NGX Market Capitalisation Expands By N1.29tn As New Listings Ignite Fresh Rally

The Nigerian equities market recorded another impressive upswing on Tuesday as renewed investor interest and fresh share listings pushed total market value higher by approximately N1.29 trillion on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The surge was largely driven by the admission of 181.6 million ordinary shares of Industrial and Medical Gases Plc (IMG) alongside 5.38 billion ordinary shares of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), further strengthening overall market liquidity.

Following Nigeria’s GDP expansion of nearly 4% in the third quarter of 2025, investor confidence strengthened considerably, ending the seller-driven environment seen last week. Bargain hunters returned to the floor, targeting stocks previously considered oversold.

The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 1.21%, adding 1,718.03 points to close at 144,928.36, while overall market capitalisation appreciated by 1.41% to finish at ₦92.37 trillion. The narrow gap between the index gain and market value increase was attributed to the fresh listing of 181,621,214 IMG ordinary shares priced at ₦32 each.

Market analysts noted that the latest rebound was supported by renewed interest in moderated stocks and selective buying across various sectors.

Despite the bullish close, trading activity revealed mixed patterns. Share volume slumped by 58.65% to 606.25 million units, while total deals dropped by 48.92% to 14,791. Contrarily, the value of traded equities climbed sharply by 112.64% to ₦39.69 billion, reflecting increased participation from high-value investors.

ACCESSCORP dominated market volume, accounting for 51.80% of total units traded, trailed by ZENITHBANK (6.73%), FIDELITYBK (6.37%), FCMB (3.53%), and GTCO (3.47%). The banking giant also led in transaction value, contributing 37.36% of total market turnover.

On the gainers’ chart, DANGCEM topped with a +9.99% advance, followed by NCR (+9.98%), INTEBREW (+9.66%), LIVESTOCK (+8.33%), DAARCOMM (+8.14%), GUINNESS (+7.78%), and several others posting significant gains.

However, twenty stocks ended the session in the red, with IKEJAHOTEL sinking by -9.92%, followed by LEGENDINT (-9.91%), LIVINGTRUST (-9.78%), WAPIC (-6.72%), FTNCOCOA (-5.10%), and MAYBAKER (-4.99%).

Market breadth remained positive with 26 gainers against 20 losers. Sectoral indicators also reflected widespread optimism as Industrial stocks advanced by 4.30%, Consumer Goods rose 1.08%, Banking gained 0.19%, Insurance slightly improved by 0.16%, and Oil & Gas added 0.02%. The Commodity sector closed unchanged.