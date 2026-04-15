Police arrest suspected Vandal on Third Mainland Bridge, recover 20 road studs

Key points

Lagos police arrest 18-year-old suspect for vandalising road safety infrastructure.

Twenty reflective road studs recovered from the suspect at the scene.

Police reiterate zero tolerance for vandalism and urge public vigilance.

Main story

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected vandal on the Third Mainland Bridge for tampering with critical road safety infrastructure.

The arrest, which took place on April 6, 2026, at about 5:30 p.m., followed ongoing efforts by the police to safeguard public infrastructure and enhance road safety across Lagos State.

The suspect, identified as Dogara John, 18, was reportedly caught in the act of removing reflective road studs installed on the bridge to improve visibility for motorists, particularly at night and during adverse weather conditions.

A search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of 20 reflective road studs in his possession.

Police authorities noted that the removal of such installations poses a significant risk to motorists, especially on high-traffic routes like the Third Mainland Bridge, where road studs serve as essential navigation aids.

The issues

Vandalism of public infrastructure remains a recurring challenge in Lagos, often leading to increased maintenance costs and heightened safety risks for road users.

Experts warn that the removal of reflective studs and other safety installations can contribute to accidents, particularly in low-visibility conditions, thereby undermining government efforts to improve traffic safety.

What’s being said

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, reaffirmed the Command’s zero tolerance for vandalism, stressing that such acts endanger lives and disrupt public safety initiatives.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, particularly around critical infrastructure, to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines.

The police also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in protecting public assets and maintaining order across the state.

What’s next

The suspect is expected to face prosecution in line with relevant laws governing vandalism and destruction of public property.

The police say surveillance and patrol operations will be intensified around key infrastructure to deter similar incidents.

Public awareness campaigns may also be strengthened to discourage vandalism and encourage citizen reporting.

Bottom line

The arrest underscores ongoing efforts by Lagos authorities to clamp down on infrastructure vandalism. Sustained enforcement and public cooperation will be critical to safeguarding road safety installations and preventing avoidable accidents.