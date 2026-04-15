NAF publishes list of successful candidates for BMTC 46/2025 recruitment

Key points

Nigerian Air Force releases names of candidates shortlisted for Selection Board Interview.

Exercise to hold in Kaduna from April 27 to June 13, 2026.

NAF warns candidates against payment, reiterates recruitment is free and merit-based.

Main story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the release of names of successful candidates for its 2025 recruitment exercise into the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame, said candidates who passed the Zonal General Aptitude Test have been shortlisted for the next phase—the Selection Board Interview.

According to the statement, the list of successful candidates has been published on the NAF’s official recruitment portal, while the Selection Board Interview is scheduled to take place at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna from April 27 to June 13, 2026.

“The Nigerian Air Force hereby notifies the general public that candidates who were successful in the Zonal General Aptitude Test… are invited to attend the Selection Board Interview for Trades and Non-Tradesmen and Women into BMTC 46/2025,” the statement read.

The Air Force directed all shortlisted candidates to report strictly according to their assigned batch schedules as indicated on the portal, warning that failure to comply would lead to automatic disqualification.

The issues

Military recruitment exercises in Nigeria often attract high interest due to limited opportunities, raising concerns around transparency, fairness, and potential exploitation of applicants.

Authorities have consistently warned against fraudsters who exploit job seekers by demanding illegal payments under the guise of facilitating recruitment.

What’s being said

The Nigerian Air Force emphasised that the entire recruitment process is free of charge and cautioned candidates against making payments at any stage.

“Candidates are strongly advised not to make any payment at any stage of the exercise,” the statement stressed.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame reiterated that the recruitment process is guided by fairness, integrity, and merit.

He noted that the aptitude test remains a critical stage in selecting candidates capable of meeting the operational demands of the service.

What’s next

Shortlisted candidates are expected to proceed to Kaduna for the Selection Board Interview in line with their assigned schedules.

The process will involve further screening, including physical fitness assessments, documentation verification, and medical evaluations.

Successful candidates will subsequently be admitted into the Basic Military Training Course.

Bottom line

The publication of shortlisted candidates marks a key stage in the NAF’s 2025 recruitment exercise. As the process advances, strict adherence to guidelines and vigilance against fraud will be critical for applicants seeking to secure a place in the military.