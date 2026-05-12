National Oil Corporation ends decade-long legal dispute to take full ownership of Libya’s Ras Lanuf refinery

Key points

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) signed a final agreement with UAE-based Trasta to end their partnership in the Libyan Emirates Oil Refining Co. (LERCO).

The deal gives the NOC 100% ownership of the Ras Lanuf refinery and petrochemical complex, ending a decade-long legal dispute.

Ras Lanuf is Libya’s largest refinery, with a capacity to process approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

The dispute was tied to Libya’s internal political divisions and international arbitration cases.

Ownership transfer allows the facility to operate under full Libyan management for the first time in years.

Main Story

Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp. (NOC) took full control of the country’s largest refinery on Monday, ending a decade-long legal dispute with a United Arab Emirates-based company.

The NOC announced it signed a final agreement with UAE-based Trasta to end their partnership in the Libyan Emirates Oil Refining Co. (LERCO), giving the NOC full ownership of the Ras Lanuf refinery and petrochemical complex.

NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman called the deal one of the most important developments in Libya’s oil sector since the 2011 uprising, stating it closes one of the industry’s most complicated disputes.

The Ras Lanuf complex, located about 600 kilometers east of Tripoli on Libya’s northeastern coast, can refine about 220,000 barrels of oil per day and includes storage facilities, export terminals, and petrochemical units.

LERCO was originally established as a joint venture, but operations were disrupted after the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, leading to legal disputes and force majeure declarations.

The case was fought through international arbitration and was influenced by Libya’s political divisions, specifically the relationship between the NOC in Tripoli and eastern-based forces.

Under the new agreement, all of Trasta’s shares will be transferred to the NOC, which officials hope will stabilize production and attract new investment to the region.

The Issues

The refinery’s location in the “Oil Crescent” makes it vulnerable to the ongoing power struggles between the Tripoli-based government and eastern military commanders.

Years of legal deadlock and force majeure declarations have led to significant maintenance backlogs and infrastructure decay at the complex.

Relying on international arbitration to settle sovereign resource disputes remains a complex process that often intersects with geopolitical alliances.

What’s Being Said

NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman described the agreement as “one of the most important developments in Libya’s oil sector since the 2011 uprising.”

Suleman added that the deal “closes one of the industry’s most complicated disputes.”

Analysts noted that Tripoli officials viewed the previous partnership with a UAE firm as a “strategic risk” due to the nation’s high dependence on oil revenue.

What’s Next

The NOC will begin the process of transitioning the Ras Lanuf complex to full Libyan management and technical oversight.

Engineering assessments are expected to determine the level of investment required to bring the refinery back to its full 220,000-barrel daily capacity.

The government in Tripoli is likely to use the settlement as a template for resolving other outstanding joint venture disputes in the energy sector.

Bottom Line

By securing full ownership of the Ras Lanuf refinery, the National Oil Corp. has neutralized a major legal and strategic bottleneck, clearing the path for domestic management of Libya’s most critical energy infrastructure.