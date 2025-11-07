Smart Cart Study Promotes Healthier Shopping Habits Among Consumers

Researchers at the University of Rhode Island (URI) have launched a new study exploring how smart grocery carts can help shoppers make healthier food choices. The initiative focuses on users of grocery shopping apps and aims to understand how real-time prompts and digital tools influence purchasing decisions.

According to the research team, the project integrates behavioral science and technology to promote better nutrition outcomes. The smart carts are designed to alert users when they add items high in sugar, sodium, or saturated fats, while also suggesting healthier alternatives.

Dr. Kerri Boutelle, a behavioral health expert leading the study, said the goal is to test how digital interventions can nudge people toward better food decisions without restricting choice. She explained that this form of “gentle guidance” can improve diet quality and encourage long-term healthy habits.

The findings could have broad implications for retailers and developers in the growing grocery-tech industry. As consumer health awareness rises globally, integrating such tools into shopping platforms may create new opportunities for both health-focused innovation and customer engagement.

For Nigerian and African retailers expanding into digital grocery platforms, the study offers insight into how data-driven shopping experiences can influence consumer behavior. By combining technology with wellness-focused design, local e-commerce operators could help tackle poor nutrition while improving customer loyalty.