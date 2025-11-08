Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr Earn 2026 Grammy Nominations, Boost Nigeria’s Creative Economy

Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr have secured nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, a milestone that reinforces Nigeria’s growing influence in the global music scene and creative economy.

The trio were nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, a recognition that celebrates Africa’s evolving sound and the global appeal of Afrobeats. Their achievements mark another win for Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry, which continues to drive exports, tourism, and brand collaborations.

Beyond artistic success, these nominations signal the strength of Nigeria’s creative economy. With streaming platforms, event promoters, and record labels investing heavily in Afrobeats, the industry’s contribution to GDP and youth employment continues to rise.

Nigerian music has become one of the country’s most powerful exports, opening international markets and attracting investment into production, talent management, and digital media. The global demand for Afrobeats continues to draw partnerships that strengthen the creative value chain at home.

The Grammy ceremony will take place in Los Angeles, where African artists are increasingly shaping global pop culture. For Nigeria, these nominations reflect not just musical excellence but the growing potential of creative enterprise as a driver of national development.