Nigeria Unveils Digital Trust Badge To Strengthen Confidence In Online Commerce

The Federal Government has launched the National Digital Trustmark, a platform designed to provide verifiable certification and a badge of trust for e-commerce and other online platforms across Nigeria. The initiative was unveiled during a joint press briefing by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the government, the Trustmark aims to combat online fraud, identity theft, and scams, while promoting integrity, competitiveness, and public confidence in Nigeria’s digital business landscape.

Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, said the initiative became necessary due to global concerns over the online business practices of some Nigerians.

He explained that the Trustmark would help strengthen consumer confidence, promote fair competition, and align Nigerian businesses with international best practices.

“It is sad for Nigerians to be classified as scammers and fraudsters, especially in relation to how online businesses are conducted,” Inuwa said. “There are times citizens make payments for goods online only to be blocked afterward, or cases where items delivered do not match the advertised specifications.”

He noted that the Trustmark would serve as a security seal granted by NITDA to certified online and digital businesses. The seal, which can be displayed on company websites, letterheads, and official pages, would authenticate legitimate businesses registered and operating in Nigeria with at least one verifiable office address.

While participation is voluntary, Inuwa said certification would come with a fee determined by the company’s size and area of operation. The certification will be renewed annually to ensure transparency and accountability.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

President of NACCIMA, Jani Ibrahim, described the launch as a significant step toward building a safer and more competitive digital economy. Represented by his Special Adviser on Digital Economy Trade Group, Suleiman Audu, he pledged the association’s commitment to ensuring smooth and efficient implementation of the initiative, free from bureaucratic obstacles.

Mr. Chinedu Albert, GIZ Nigeria Consultant and Public Policy Expert, also commended the development, noting that Nigeria’s e-commerce market, currently valued at $13 billion, represents just 0.55% of the $27 trillion global market.

“The Digital Trustmark directly addresses this challenge because it aligns with the African Continental Digital Trade Protocol, which requires member states to establish mutual trust mechanisms,” Albert said.

He added that the initiative would enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian MSMEs in global trade by ensuring greater trust, accountability, and transparency in online transactions.