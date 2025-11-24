Shaping Futures Through Art: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Highlights Innovation At ART X Lagos

As ART X Lagos celebrated its tenth year, exploring how imagination can shape the future of African cities, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, stood out through its sponsorship of The Library, an installation dedicated to knowledge, continuity, and cultural insight.

The 2025 fair, which was held in Lagos, embraced the theme ‘Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide’, inviting audiences to reflect on how imagination can foster healthier, more connected urban futures. Over the years, ART X Lagos has grown into a vital platform for contemporary African expression. For Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, the partnership aligns with its belief that creativity, knowledge, and cultural preservation are essential to building thriving societies. As an organisation committed to safeguarding the future of millions of Nigerians, it recognises art’s power to document history, inspire new thinking, and strengthen community bonds.

This year, the organisation expanded its contribution through The Library, an interactive installation designed as a space for quiet reflection and shared discovery. Inspired by the resilience of Nigeria’s mangrove ecosystems, The Library symbolises continuity, renewal, and the value of collective knowledge. Visitors explored curated books and visual materials from the Guest Artists Space (G.A.S.) Foundation art library; selections from the ART X curator’s research archive; ART X Cinema programming; and an exhibition of works by the iconic Nigerian artist Bruce Onobrakpeya. The installation offered a contemplative counterpoint to the fair’s vibrant energy, inviting audiences to consider how ideas and stories shape the world around them.

At the event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, highlighted how the theme reflects Nigeria’s resilience, a resilience mirrored in the ingenuity and determination of communities nationwide. He noted that imagination is central not only to artistic expression but also to long-term planning, resilience, and financial confidence, enabling us to envision possibilities beyond the present and build sustainable futures rooted in shared purpose.

He described The Library as a space for reflection, learning, inspiration, and a drive for tomorrow. Olumide emphasised the importance of nurturing young minds, encouraging them to appreciate art, and inspiring them to imagine a promising future. He also expressed appreciation for the creativity and innovation of African artists, noting that showcasing this rich cultural heritage reflects a belief in every individual’s potential to foster positive change. He concluded by encouraging everyone to celebrate their culture and the promise of what lies ahead.

The event also featured the signature Kids Tour, welcoming 60 students from Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta; Mile High International School, Ikotun; and Roy Dek Academy, Makoko, Yaba, Lagos. The tour introduced participants to contemporary art, providing insights into various media and techniques while sparking curiosity and fostering early appreciation for visual arts.

Since ART X Lagos’ debut in 2016, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ involvement has grown from a simple contribution to a purposeful collaboration focused on nurturing artistic expression and amplifying African perspectives globally. In addition to The Library, the organisation hosted a private VIP experience for select high-net-worth clients, offering an intimate view of standout artworks and space for thoughtful conversation about legacy, creativity, and the evolving landscape of African art.

Through these initiatives, ART X Lagos and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers strengthened connections between art, education, and community engagement. As the fair enters a new decade, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers remains a steadfast supporter of artists, curators, and cultural advocates enriching Nigeria’s creative landscape, and looks forward to expanding its cultural initiatives while championing imagination, knowledge preservation, and community resilience in the years ahead.