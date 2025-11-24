FG Confirms Lagos–Calabar Highway Section Will Open By December 2025

The Federal Government has confirmed that the first 47-kilometre stretch of the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway will be opened to motorists in December 2025.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the timeline on Sunday during a site inspection, stating that the opening would take place between December 12 and 17 as part of the administration’s plan to accelerate the project’s delivery.

Umahi noted that both the government and the project contractor remain committed to ensuring that the initial segment of the 750-kilometre road—which cuts across nine coastal states—is completed and made accessible before the end of next year.

“This project must be delivered. We are working under the president’s directive to ensure the carriageway is opened by December. We have aligned with the contractor, and that is our target. Our focus is providing full access from channel 0 to channel 47, extending to channel 55,” the minister said.

He added that while work will continue beyond the December opening, Section 1 and part of Section 2 are scheduled for completion by April 2026, excluding the bridges, which fall under the Section 2 contract.

The minister also addressed the legal dispute involving Winhomes Global Services Limited, led by Stella Okengwu, whose claims suggested the road project encroached on a residential development. Umahi disclosed that the court had dismissed her suit for lack of merit, clarifying ownership and the status of the contested land.

According to Umahi, Okengwu claimed publicly that the project was diverted through a multibillion-dollar residential estate, but court filings revealed that Winhomes had already sold the land in question to third parties. This, he said, undermined the company’s basis for litigation.

He explained:

“The court determined that Mrs Okengwu and Winhomes lack the legal standing to file the suit because they admitted in their own documents that they no longer owned the land. The case was struck out for failing to disclose a reasonable cause of action.”

The minister accused Okengwu of disseminating misleading narratives aimed at discouraging investors from working with Nigeria.

“She has made several false claims and has been aggressive in her attempt to discredit the administration’s efforts. The court has now confirmed that her allegations were baseless,” he said.

Umahi urged the public to disregard online reports relating to the allegations made against the highway project.

The confirmation of the December opening marks an important milestone for the Lagos–Calabar highway, a flagship infrastructure project intended to enhance mobility, foster trade, and link Nigeria’s coastal states through a modern transportation corridor.