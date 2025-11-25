Nigeria Ready To Host World-Class ACI Africa Conference, Says Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo says Nigeria has the capacity, infrastructure and readiness to host a world-class event such as the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa Acrobatics Regional Conference and Exhibition.

Keyamo gave the assurance in Abuja during a visit by the Secretary General of ACI Africa, Alli Tounsi, who was in the country to assess Nigeria’s preparedness ahead of the proposed 2026 conference.

Tounsi was accompanied by senior officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, including the Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, and the Director of Commercials and Business Development, Adebola Agunbiade. He said Nigeria plays a pivotal role in African aviation and is a strong contender for hosting the event.

“Nigeria must host this next Acrobatics Regional Conference. BAGASSO is already in Nigeria and it is only right that ACI Africa is here too,” Tounsi said, according to a statement issued by Keyamo’s media adviser, Tunde Moshood.

Responding, Keyamo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to delivering a seamless and high-standard conference. “Nigeria has the capacity, the infrastructure and the commitment to deliver a world-class conference. You can count on us,” he said.

FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, also briefed the delegation on preparations already in progress. She said that although the event is tentatively scheduled for September 2026 in Abuja, proactive steps have been taken to ensure Nigeria meets and surpasses expectations.

Kuku added that discussions have begun with a leading five-star hotel currently undergoing extensive renovations. “The hotel management has assured us that their upgrades will be completed by April next year and the facility’s standards will match the calibre of this global aviation event,” she said.