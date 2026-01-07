SERAP Sues Governors And Wike Over Missing N14 Trillion Subsidy Savings

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria’s 36 state governors and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. The legal action demands a full account of the ₦14 trillion in fuel subsidy savings distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) since mid-2023.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is asking the court to compel the officials to publish specific details of how these funds were spent. The group wants to see a list of projects executed with the money, their exact locations, and completion reports for each project.

The organis ation argues that despite the massive increase in monthly allocations to states following the removal of the fuel subsidy, there has been no visible improvement in public services. SERAP noted that vulnerable Nigerians continue to struggle without better access to quality healthcare or education.

According to the court documents, SERAP maintains that Nigerians have a constitutional right to know how public funds are managed. The group argues that transparency is essential for democracy and that the current “opacity” in spending harms the fundamental interests of the citizens.

SERAP further stated that the savings gathered from ending the subsidy should specifically benefit those hit hardest by the policy. The group claims that failing to account for the money results in “double jeopardy” for the poor, who suffer from high costs while seeing no benefit from the redirected funds.

The court has been asked to issue an order of mandamus to ensure the governors and the minister fulfill their duty to be transparent. No date has been set yet for the initial hearing of the suit.