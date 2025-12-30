British Envoy And Governors Visit Anthony Joshua After Fatal Crash

The British Deputy Head of Mission and the governors of Lagos and Ogun states visited heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in a Lagos hospital on Monday. The visit follows a tragic car accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of two other passengers.

Simon Field, representing the British High Commission, met with Joshua to monitor his recovery and coordinate with local authorities. The mission confirmed it is in contact with the hospital and the families of the deceased as the investigation continues.

The accident occurred around midday on Monday when a Toyota Lexus carrying Joshua and three others crashed. Officials identified the two victims who died as 36-year-old Ayodele Kelvin Olu, a Nigerian-British citizen, and 36-year-old Gami Sina, a British citizen.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State spent several hours at the medical facility to ensure the boxer received the best possible care. Abiodun stated that he and Sanwo-Olu personally supervised the initial medical response and remained at the hospital for over seven hours.

President Bola Tinubu has been briefed on the situation and spoke directly with Joshua, his mother, and Governor Abiodun to offer his condolences. The President described the accident as an immense tragedy and urged Nigerians to remain united and supportive during this difficult time.

Other high-ranking officials at the hospital included Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and National Sports Commission Director-General Bukola Olopade. Medical staff report that Joshua is currently in stable condition and is responding well to treatment.

The Ogun State Government has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the crash. Authorities promised to make the findings public once the probe is complete and pledged to provide regular updates on Joshua’s health status.