Barnes & Noble To Open 60 New Stores In 2026, Expands U.S. Presence



U.S.-based bookseller Barnes & Noble has announced plans to open 60 new stores in 2026, as it seeks to strengthen its footprint across the country, FOX Business reports. The expansion will cover both new markets and existing locations in states including California, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

The company, known for selling books, music, toys, games, and operating cafés in many of its stores, said the growth is driven by strong sales and a successful strategy that gives local booksellers control over individual stores. Barnes & Noble has confirmed leases for the new stores, though specific opening dates and locations have not yet been disclosed.

Founded in 1917 by William Barnes and G. Clifford Noble, the company grew into one of the largest booksellers in the U.S. under Leonard Riggio, who acquired it in 1971. In 2019, hedge fund Elliott Investment Management bought Barnes & Noble for $683 million in an all-cash deal, including the assumption of debt.

The expansion comes as the company aims to revive its brick-and-mortar presence after years of store closures and increasing competition from online retailers such as Amazon. With the new openings, Barnes & Noble hopes to tap into renewed demand for physical bookstores and create vibrant community spaces for book lovers.