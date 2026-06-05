NSE calls for stronger security measures, urges upward review of minimum wage

Key points

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle worsening insecurity across the country.

The body is also calling for a significant upward review of the national minimum wage to reflect rising economic pressures.

NSE says insecurity, inflation and high fuel costs are placing severe strain on Nigerians and the economy.

Main story

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has called on the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive action to address the escalating insecurity challenges across the country, while also advocating for an upward review of the national minimum wage.

The NSE President, Ali Rabiu, made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the Society’s 2026 Second Quarter Dinner and the admission of over 214 engineers as Fellows.

Rabiu expressed concern over what he described as the rising wave of insecurity, including the abduction of teachers, pupils and other innocent citizens across various parts of the country.

He said the situation was unacceptable and required sustained and coordinated intervention from relevant security and government authorities.

“The indiscriminate abduction of teachers, pupils, and other innocent citizens is unacceptable and demands urgent and sustained action by the relevant authorities,” he said.

The NSE President stressed that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection and welfare of its citizens, noting that these priorities should supersede political considerations.

According to him, governance should focus on improving the wellbeing of citizens rather than being distracted by electoral or political ambitions.

“We believe strongly that a responsible government should prioritise the wellbeing of its citizens above all else, including mundane considerations such as re-election campaigns,” he said.

Rabiu also called for a substantial upward review of the national minimum wage, arguing that current economic conditions have made it increasingly difficult for Nigerian workers to cope with the cost of living.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, the Nigerian Society of Engineers joins other well-meaning Nigerians in calling on government to consider a substantive upward review of the national minimum wage for Nigerian workers,” he stated.

He noted that Nigeria possesses the resources and capacity to improve citizens’ living standards if the necessary political will and commitment are demonstrated.

The NSE President further highlighted the growing economic pressures facing households, including rising inflation, transportation costs and the increasing price of petroleum products.

He warned that many Nigerians now struggle to afford daily commuting costs due to fuel prices averaging around ₦1,350 per litre, a situation he said is affecting both workers and businesses.

Rabiu also emphasised the importance of collaboration among government, professional bodies, academia and industry stakeholders in addressing Nigeria’s complex developmental challenges.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to show greater responsiveness to the needs of citizens, particularly at a time when economic hardship and insecurity are intensifying.

“While we recognise that elections are drawing near and political campaigns have commenced in earnest, citizens must be safe, healthy and economically empowered for democracy to thrive,” he said.

The issues

Nigeria continues to grapple with rising insecurity, including kidnappings and violent crimes, alongside persistent inflation and high cost of living. These challenges are compounded by rising fuel prices, which have significantly increased transportation and production costs, placing pressure on households and businesses.

What’s being said

The Nigeria Society of Engineers insists that government must prioritise citizen welfare, strengthen security operations, and implement policies that improve economic conditions. It argues that meaningful development cannot occur without addressing insecurity and economic hardship simultaneously.

What’s next

The Federal Government is expected to continue reviewing security strategies and economic policies amid growing pressure from professional bodies and civil society organisations calling for urgent reforms, including wage adjustments and stronger security interventions.

Bottom line

The NSE’s appeal underscores mounting national concerns over insecurity and economic hardship, with experts warning that urgent and coordinated government action is needed to protect citizens and stabilise living conditions across the country.