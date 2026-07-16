Senate again blocks PFIPC probe as Atiku questions N6.44bn World Cup budget

Key points

The Senate has again declined to investigate the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), citing ongoing court proceedings and an executive probe.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the matter is sub judice and already under investigation by a presidential committee.

Senator Kawu Sumaila argued that the National Assembly must examine how the alleged agency received a budget allocation despite being described as non-existent.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar criticised the Federal Government over the controversy and questioned a N6.44 billion budgetary provision for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after the country’s elimination.

Main Story

The Senate on Wednesday again rejected a fresh attempt to investigate the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), ruling that the matter is already before the courts and under executive investigation.

The move followed a motion by Senator Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), who called for a probe into the agency’s establishment, legal status, budgetary allocation, operations and the controversy surrounding its inclusion in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The alleged agency is reported to have received more than N1.3 billion in the 2026 budget despite senior government officials describing it as unauthorised and non-existent.

Responding during plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the controversy had progressed beyond legislative debate, noting that criminal charges had already been filed against individuals connected with the matter.

He also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had constituted a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the agency, including its establishment, budgetary allocation, bank accounts and operational activities.

Akpabio consequently advised the Senate to suspend consideration of the motion pending the outcome of the executive investigation and ongoing court proceedings.

The Issues

The PFIPC controversy has intensified scrutiny of Nigeria’s budget preparation and legislative oversight processes.

At the centre of the debate is how an agency reportedly denied by the Presidency appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act with Budget Code 0111062001 and an allocation of N1.302 billion, comprising N802.98 million for personnel, N200 million for overhead and N300 million for capital expenditure.

The development has raised questions about the integrity of the budget process, institutional accountability and the effectiveness of existing oversight mechanisms.

The Senate’s decision not to initiate its own investigation has also fuelled debate over the legislature’s constitutional oversight responsibilities while criminal and executive investigations are ongoing.

What’s Being Said

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the Senate should not proceed with a separate investigation while the matter remains before the courts.

“Given these ongoing processes, if the Senate proceeds with its own investigation now, we may be jumping the gun and potentially prejudicing the judicial process, especially as prosecution is already underway,” he said.

Senator Sumaila maintained that the issue goes beyond criminal liability and requires legislative scrutiny.

“The issues raised directly affect the integrity of the Senate, the credibility of the National Assembly and the effective exercise of our constitutional oversight and appropriation responsibilities,” he said.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, alleged that the PFIPC scandal reflected broader weaknesses in government accountability.

He argued that the controversy could not be limited to the actions of one individual, questioning how an agency the Presidency now describes as fictitious allegedly obtained official recognition, office accommodation, diplomatic access and budgetary allocations.

Atiku also criticised the N6.44 billion allocation for a “Special Presidential Support Group for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers,” noting that Nigeria had already been eliminated from the qualification campaign before the 2026 budget was presented.

He called for an independent bipartisan investigation by the National Assembly, saying the executive probe alone would not inspire public confidence.

What’s Next

The presidential committee is expected to continue its investigation into the PFIPC controversy, while court proceedings against individuals linked to the matter also continue.

The Senate is unlikely to revisit the proposed investigation until the executive panel concludes its work and the judicial process advances.

Meanwhile, opposition figures and civil society groups are expected to continue demanding greater transparency over the agency’s alleged inclusion in the 2026 budget and other disputed appropriations.

Bottom Line

The Senate’s decision to defer its own investigation leaves the PFIPC controversy in the hands of the executive and the courts. However, questions surrounding how the alleged agency secured a budget allocation, alongside criticism of other disputed spending provisions, are likely to keep the issue at the centre of Nigeria’s accountability and public finance debate.