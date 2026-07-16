Six killed as gas-laden truck explodes near army checkpoint on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Key Points

A gas-laden truck exploded on Tuesday night along the Abuja-Lokoja Federal Highway in Kogi State.

At least six people, including the truck driver and his assistant, were killed in the incident.

Three other trucks were engulfed by the fire, resulting in additional fatalities.

Emergency responders, including police, FRSC officials, and traffic officers, were deployed to the scene.

The victims’ remains were taken to General Hospital, Abaji, while the highway was cleared for traffic.

Main Story

No fewer than six people were killed on Tuesday night after a truck carrying gas cylinders exploded near an Army checkpoint along the Abuja-Lokoja Federal Highway in Kogi State.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chikara Division and prompted an emergency response involving police officers, personnel of the Motor Traffic Division, and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to an eyewitness, the truck exploded as it approached the checkpoint, triggering a massive fire that quickly spread to nearby vehicles.

The eyewitness said the truck driver and his assistant were burnt to death, while the flames also engulfed three other trucks parked or moving nearby.

The affected trucks, bearing registration numbers from Jigawa State, Lagos State, and the Federal Capital Territory, were completely destroyed in the inferno.

The remains of the victims were evacuated to General Hospital, Abaji, while emergency workers cleared the burnt vehicles from the highway to restore the free flow of traffic.

The Issues

The explosion highlights the dangers associated with transporting flammable materials on major highways, particularly in areas with heavy traffic and security checkpoints. It also raises concerns about emergency preparedness and safety protocols for hazardous cargo movement across the country’s road network.

What’s Being Said

An eyewitness said, “The driver of the gas truck and his motor boy were burnt to death. The fire also engulfed three other trucks, killing their drivers and motor boys. In all, six people lost their lives in the incident.”

What’s Next

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the explosion and determine whether any safety regulations were breached during the transportation of the gas cylinders. Officials may also review traffic and checkpoint procedures for vehicles carrying hazardous materials.

Bottom Line

A gas truck explosion near an Army checkpoint on the Abuja-Lokoja Highway claimed at least six lives and destroyed multiple vehicles, underscoring the deadly risks posed by accidents involving flammable cargo on Nigeria’s highways.