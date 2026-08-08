Nomy receives first strike on BBNaija season 11

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 9, 2026

Key Points

Nomy receives the first strike of the Show Ya Sef season

Big Brother cites her repeated defiance of his instructions

The strike is described as her last and final warning

Main Story

Nomy has received the first strike of the Show Ya Sef season after Big Brother found her guilty of repeatedly defying his instructions in the Big Brother Naija house.

Big Brother addressed the Housemates on Sunday, reminding them that compliance with his instructions is mandatory and that the rules governing the house are not optional.

During the address, Big Brother played a clip highlighting Nomy’s conduct before announcing the disciplinary action.

“Nomy, for constantly defying Big Brother… You are hereby issued a strike,” Big Brother said.

He subsequently described the sanction as Nomy’s “last and final warning.”

Following the announcement, Big Brother again reminded the Housemates that they are required to follow his instructions and respect the authority governing the house.

He warned that further instances of similar behaviour could result in more severe consequences.

The decision means Nomy now has a strike against her on Big Brother Naija Season 11. The development makes her the first Housemate to receive a formal strike in the Show Ya Sef house.

What’s Being Said

“Nomy, for constantly defying Big Brother… You are hereby issued a strike,” Big Brother said during the announcement.

Big Brother also described the disciplinary action as Nomy’s “last and final warning,” signalling that further violations could attract additional consequences.

What’s Next

Nomy will remain in the Big Brother Naija house with a strike against her record. Her conduct going forward will be subject to the same house rules and instructions reiterated by Big Brother.

Further disciplinary action could follow if she is found to repeat the behaviour that led to the strike. BizWatch Nigeria will continue to monitor developments in the Show Ya Sef house and report confirmed updates.