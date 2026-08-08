Nigerian banking stocks lift market as NGX gains 0.15%

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 9, 2026

Key Points

Banking stocks led buying interest as the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index gained 0.15% to close at 245,573.60

Market capitalisation increased by ₦235.12 billion to ₦158.51 trillion as total trading volume rose 185.56%

Twenty-two stocks gained against 24 losers, while the Banking sector advanced 1.53% to lead sectoral performance

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed higher as renewed buying interest in major banking stocks lifted the All-Share Index by 0.15% to 245,573.60. Trading data from the local exchange showed that market capitalisation increased by ₦235.12 billion, also representing a 0.15% rise, to ₦158.51 trillion.

The market recorded stronger trading activity, with total volume and value of transactions increasing by 185.56% and 30.27%, respectively. About 1.52 billion shares valued at ₦26.65 billion changed hands across 42,580 deals.

FTGINSURE accounted for 54.33% of total market volume, followed by FCMB at 14.36%, ACCESSCORP at 11.61%, CHAMS at 2.14% and FIRSTHOLDCO at 1.65%, according to trading data.

ACCESSCORP led the value chart, accounting for 17.56% of total transaction value, making it the most traded stock by value during the session.

UPDC led the gainers with a 9.23% increase, followed by CWG at 6.56%, MANSARD at 4.80%, NEIMETH at 4.24%, CUTIX at 4.00% and FIRSTHOLDCO at 3.86%.

On the decliners’ chart, REDSTAREX fell 10.00% to lead the losers, followed by CAP at 9.98%, JOHNHOLT at 9.82%, ABCTRANS at 9.57%, LEGENDINT at 8.70% and TRANSEXPR at 8.51%.

Despite the overall market gain, breadth remained negative, with 22 gainers against 24 losers. Three of the five major sectors declined.

What’s Being Said

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange showed that banking stocks were the strongest sectoral performers, with the Banking Index gaining 1.53%. The Industrial Goods sector fell 0.37%, Insurance declined 0.21%, while Oil & Gas dropped 0.04%; Consumer Goods was unchanged.

The session’s performance indicates that investor demand for selected banking names helped offset weakness across other major sectors.

What’s Next

Investors will continue to monitor buying interest in major banking stocks and whether the sector can sustain its positive momentum in subsequent sessions.

Market participants will also watch sector rotation and market breadth for signs of whether the broader recovery can extend beyond selected banking and blue-chip counters.

The Bottom Line:

The session showed that banking stocks remain an important source of support for the NGX, but the negative market breadth indicates that the gains were not broad-based. Sustained momentum will depend on whether buying interest spreads beyond the leading banking counters.