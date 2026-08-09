Nigeria seeks China partnership on water-saving agriculture, science

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 9, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria seeks Chinese expertise in water-saving agriculture, soil management and scientific research for the northern region and Lake Chad Basin

Government plans stronger collaboration between Nigerian and Chinese research institutions, universities and industries

Proposed cooperation includes technology transfer, agro-processing and expanded STEM training for Nigerian scientists

Main Story

Nigeria is seeking deeper cooperation with China on water-saving agriculture, soil management and scientific research to tackle land degradation and water scarcity in northern Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.

Dr Mukhtar Muhammed, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, disclosed this on Saturday at the “Seasonal Life and Harmonious China” Cultural Exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja.

Muhammed said Nigeria could adapt lessons from China’s use of science and technology to improve agricultural productivity in areas affected by water shortages and degraded land.

He cited his recent visit to the Yangling High-Tech Agricultural Demonstration Zone in Shaanxi Province, where he observed water-saving irrigation and soil-monitoring technologies designed to support farming in arid conditions.

“Seeing how China has successfully combated land degradation and improved agricultural productivity in the Loess Plateau is a powerful inspiration for our efforts in Northern Nigeria and the Lake Chad region,” Dr Mukhtar Muhammed, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, said.

Muhammed said the proposed partnership would involve Nigerian and Chinese ministries, research institutions, universities and industries, with practical areas including sustainable agriculture, water management, agro-processing and scientific research.

He also said Nigeria would seek to expand scholarships and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) training for Nigerian scientists in Chinese universities, particularly in sustainable agriculture and water management.

The government also wants Chinese technology transfer to improve agro-processing and increase the share of value-added agricultural products exported to international markets. Muhammed identified cassava, shea butter and cashew nuts as commodities that could benefit from improved processing technology.

The initiative comes as Nigeria and China mark 55 years of diplomatic relations. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the bilateral relationship has expanded into agriculture, telecommunications, infrastructure, energy and human-capacity development.

What’s Being Said

“Cultural exchange is a vital component of China-Africa friendly cooperation. It serves as an important bridge for fostering mutual understanding and affinity between our peoples.” Yang Jianxing, Director, China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, said.

Yang said the centre would continue promoting cooperation in culture, education, youth affairs and tourism while implementing outcomes from the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit.

What’s Next

Nigeria is expected to pursue stronger institutional links with Chinese research bodies, universities and industries around sustainable agriculture and water management

The proposed cooperation could support expanded scientific training and technology-transfer programmes for Nigerian researchers and agro-processors

Implementation will determine whether China’s agricultural technologies can be adapted at scale to Nigeria’s northern farming systems and translate into higher-value exports

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s proposed partnership with China shifts the focus from importing agricultural know-how to building domestic scientific capacity and processing capability. The value of the initiative will ultimately depend on how effectively technology transfer, research collaboration and farmer-level adoption translate into measurable productivity gains.