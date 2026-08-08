BBNaija housemates prepare for eviction after saturday night party

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 9, 2026

Key Points

BBNaija Season 11 housemates prepare for Sunday’s live eviction show after Saturday night’s link-up

Goddessa and Araga revisit tensions over trust and her interactions with other housemates at the party

Housemates complete diary sessions, grooming and Biggie’s Gambit missions ahead of the live show

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates turned from Saturday night celebrations to eviction preparations on Sunday, August 9, as the reality of another live show settled over the Show Ya Sef house.

The morning began slowly after the Saturday Night Link-Up, with several housemates remaining in bed until Biggie sent music into the house to get them moving. As preparations began, attention shifted to grooming, diary sessions and unresolved relationships ahead of the evening’s eviction show.

Goddessa used a conversation with Abi and Sheba to discuss her situation with Araga. She said she believes Araga likes her but feels his ego may be affecting their relationship. She also explained that tensions arose after she ignored his wishes at the link-up and danced with other male housemates.

For Goddessa, the disagreement is largely about trust. She said she and Araga have only recently met and believes he needs to give her room to make her own decisions.

The housemates also entered the diary room for exit sessions, reflecting on their journeys and considering the possibility of leaving the house. Bells described her experience as messy but said she believed the housemates would miss her, while Sultex said Nomy, Neche and Mercedes were among those he believed would not miss him.

Oyin described her journey as a roller coaster of emotions and said Flora was the housemate she believed would genuinely miss her. Aikou told Biggie he was acting as though he expected to be evicted and had put on his shoes as part of his Gambit strategy.

Flora received a Gambit mission requiring her to secretly move wrappers around different parts of the house for Biggie to retrieve without being caught.

Meanwhile, Yusuf addressed tensions involving Bells and Tram. He said he was uncomfortable with Tram’s repeated references to taking his “babe” and explained that he had confronted him about the comments. Yusuf also acknowledged that his relationship with Bells had become complicated and said he now preferred that they remain friends.

As the salon prepared to close, the housemates completed their final grooming sessions before the live show.

What’s Being Said

“There is more to me than what I have shown so far,” Ricky said during a reflective conversation with Yusuf, adding that he believes in redemption.

Goddessa said Araga needs to trust her enough to make her own choices, particularly regarding her interactions with other housemates.

What’s Next

The BBNaija Season 11 Sunday Live Eviction Show is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family.

The housemates will find out which of them will leave the Show Ya Sef house as the live show unfolds.

BBNaija Season 11 continues to stream live 24/7 on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Sunday’s eviction preparations have highlighted both the uncertainty surrounding the housemates’ individual journeys and tensions developing within their relationships. With the live show set to determine who stays and who leaves, the housemates’ recent choices could carry consequences beyond the party atmosphere of the previous night.