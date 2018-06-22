See The N587bn Projects That The NASS Inserted Into The 2018 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the 2018 budget into law. But not without complaining about the extra N587bn worth of ‘Constituency Projects’ that the National Assembly inserted into the budget, over and above the Federal government’s proposals.
Below is a list of those projects:
- Supply of industrial sewing machines
- Building of fish feed mills in some locations.
- Supply of tricycles and motorcycles for youths and women
- Supply of Volkswagen Golf cars for youth empowerment.
- Purchase of grinding machines for women and youths
- Provision of boreholes in some rural areas.
- Training and empowerment of non-violent ex-agitators
- Purchase and distribution of drilling hand pumps
- Provision of medical outreach for aged, displaced persons
- Purchase and supply of utility vehicles for Ideato youths
- Provision of grinding machines
- Construction and installation of solar street lights
- Erosion control works
- Training of youths, women in fishery, piggery and feeds farming
- Construction of cassava, rice, soya beans processing mills
- Provision of access roads
- Building of culverts and drainages
- Upgrading of pathways and driveways
- Provision of entrepreneurship training for some youths
- Training of artisans as youth empowerment
- Supply of transformers for rural communities
- Empowerment and post harvest training for customers