Buhari Now To Sign 2018 Budget On Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, signed the 2018 budget into law, this is even as this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been put off.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that the budget will be signed at 11:00am on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had last week disclosed to State House Correspondents while briefing on the outcomes of FEC meeting that the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N9.1 trillion will be assented to by President Buhari this week.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had on May 16, 2018 approved the budget estimates submitted by Buhari on November 7, 2017.

The lawmakers also raised the total figure from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion, six months after it was presented.

Meanwhile, this week’s FEC meeting will not hold due to the public holiday declared by the federal government to celebrate the Sallah, marking the end of the Ramadan month.