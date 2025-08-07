Sanwo-Olu Unveils Badagry Road Projects, Reaffirms Commitment To State-Wide Infrastructure Development

In a bid to deepen infrastructural development across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday commissioned a network of roads in Badagry Local Government Area and Olorunda Local Council Development Area, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to bring development to all corners of the state.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked residents for their patience and unwavering support throughout the construction phase of the projects, particularly acknowledging their contributions during the last local government elections.

“Beyond the electoral process, we commend the continuous understanding, patience, and cooperation shown by the people of Badagry throughout the entire construction period,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the temporary disruptions experienced during the construction period, describing the community’s resilience as a crucial factor in the successful delivery of the projects.

“Your willingness to accommodate the challenges that accompany large-scale infrastructure works has been instrumental. This spirit of partnership has provided us with the leverage needed to overcome obstacles and ensure the timely delivery of these transformative road projects,” he added.

Highlighting the broader impact of the road projects, Sanwo-Olu said the improved infrastructure would boost economic activities, enhance tourism, and unlock remote communities within the region.

“We are using improved road infrastructure to enhance trade and commerce, stimulate the tourism sector, and, most importantly, open up remote areas. We are convinced that infrastructural development remains the foundation for a vibrant tourism sector,” he noted.

The newly commissioned roads include Samuel Ekundayo/Toga Road and Hospital Road, both designed to ease mobility, strengthen interconnectivity, and support tourism around Badagry’s historic landmarks such as the General Hospital, Agiya Tree Monument, and the Slave Trade Relic/Town Hall.

According to the governor, Samuel Ekundayo/Toga Road now serves as a vital alternative route to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, linking Badagry Roundabout to Limca/Ibereko. The Hospital Road, on the other hand, is strategically located near Badagry Marina, a key hub for water transportation connecting Lagos Mainland, Island, and neighbouring West African countries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the people that his administration remains committed to fulfilling its development promises across the state.

“Whether through roads, drainage systems, or other essential amenities, we are committed to reaching every nook and cranny of Lagos. True and sustainable development can only be realised when it touches the lives of all citizens,” he declared.

The governor concluded by appealing to community leaders and residents to take ownership of the projects and ensure they are well maintained.

“I urge all community leaders, the people of Badagry, and all road users to guard jealously the infrastructure being handed over today, ensuring its preservation for generations to come.”

The event attracted key stakeholders, community leaders, and residents who lauded the state government for prioritising infrastructural renewal in Badagry and other historically significant parts of Lagos.