64 Teams Set For Battle As N20m 1XBET Football Tourney Kicks Off August 12

Football fans are set for weeks of thrilling grassroots action as the third edition of the annual 1XBET Football Competition kicks off on August 12, with N20 million prize money at stake for the winning team.

At a colourful draw ceremony held on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, 20 teams were officially unveiled to compete in this year’s edition, following a rigorous screening process that saw 450 teams initially register for the tournament.

Out of the pool of applicants, 64 teams were selected by the technical committee, which further pruned the number down to 16 through two knockout preliminary rounds. The top four teams from last year’s tournament were then added to bring the final lineup to 20.

Tournament Director and former Super Eagles midfielder, Waidi Akanni, who conducted the live draw, expressed delight at the massive turnout and enthusiasm shown by teams across the country.

“I am so excited. It was a tough task picking the eventual qualifiers for the draw,” Akanni said. “We apologise to those who didn’t make it and encourage them to try again next year. We thank 1XBET for creating this platform and excitement for grassroots football in Nigeria.”

Akanni was assisted during the draw by sports broadcaster Segun Agbede, with the tournament organisers promising a bigger and better competition this year.

The group stage draw produced four competitive groups:

Group A: Community Gunners FC, 36 Lions FC, Colin Edwin FC, Africano FC, Nath Boys FC

Group B: Ikorodu City FC, Emaljus FC, G-Innovation FC, Young Strikers FC, ECAS FC

Group C: Emiloju FC, Joseph Dosu FC, Utility Sports FC, Soccer Cardinals FC, ISGAT FC

Group D: Bethel Sporting (defending champions), Divine Praise FC, Brighton FC, Vinno Energy, Inspire Sports Academy

The group matches will kick off at the Inspire Sports Academy on August 12, with the grand finale scheduled for October 16 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The event drew the presence of several former Nigerian internationals, including Victor Agali, Godwin Opara, Fatai Amao, and Wasiu Ipaye, who commended the organisers for investing in grassroots football development.

As the countdown begins, all eyes will be on the 20 teams as they jostle for glory, bragging rights, and the N20 million top prize.