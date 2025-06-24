89% Of Operators Face Displacement Under Lagos Plastic Ban – MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised concerns that the Lagos State Government’s planned ban on single-use plastics (SUPs) could displace over 89 percent of operators in the plastic value chain, putting thousands of livelihoods at risk.

In a statement issued on Monday, MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, urged the state government to suspend the ban, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2025, and instead adopt a more inclusive, data-driven approach to plastic waste management.

Ajayi-Kadir cited findings from a MAN-supported study which revealed significant economic, operational, and social consequences across the value chain—from manufacturers to wholesalers, traders, and end-users. The report indicated that more than 89 percent of operators depend solely on trading SUPs for their income, while 100 percent of manufacturers surveyed expressed concern that the policy could lead to mass workforce restructuring.

He further highlighted that 93 percent of affected businesses, many of them women-led, have received no form of government support or information to cushion the impact of the upcoming ban. “This policy risks wiping out small businesses and creating widespread job losses,” he said.

Ajayi-Kadir described the government’s approach as lacking adequate consultation and credible data. He stressed that the problem lies not with plastics themselves, but with ineffective waste management systems. “It is the failure of plastic waste management that causes environmental and social harm,” he noted.

Instead of establishing a new Lagos State Plastic Waste Fund, MAN called on the government to strengthen the already existing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme. He pointed out that more than 40 MAN member companies are actively participating in the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance.

Ajayi-Kadir also warned that affordable and commercially viable alternatives to SUPs are not currently available in the market. He said the ban could compromise product integrity, increase consumer costs, and even disrupt food packaging practices.

In addition, he raised concerns that recyclers could suffer from a shortage of feedstock, while manufacturers might lose export revenue and face disruptions in regional supply chains, particularly across West Africa.

MAN urged the Lagos State Government to draw lessons from the National Plastic Action Roadmap and the draft National Plastic Waste Control Regulation, both of which were developed through broad stakeholder engagement and align with circular economy principles.

The association called for strategic investments in waste infrastructure such as material recovery facilities, local recycling plants, and the development of sustainable alternatives to plastic.

Ajayi-Kadir concluded by emphasizing the importance of job creation, circularity, and reforms grounded in Nigeria’s socio-economic realities. “The four pillars of the International Labour Organisation’s Decent Work Agenda—social dialogue, social protection, rights at work, and employment—must be central to any policy implementation,” he said.

He reaffirmed MAN’s support for environmental reforms, but insisted they must be inclusive, evidence-based, and implemented in a sustainable manner.