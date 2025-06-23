FIFA Club World Cup: Manchester City Crush Al Ain 6-0 As Gundogan Shines With A Brace

Manchester City delivered a commanding performance in the Club World Cup group stage, dismantling UAE Pro League side Al Ain with an emphatic 6-0 victory at the stunning Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was the standout performer, netting twice to help City secure a spot in the tournament’s last 16.

Under the stadium’s closed roof and amid a sea of blue, Pep Guardiola’s side proved far superior to their Abu Dhabi-based opposition. From the opening whistle, City controlled possession and tempo, and it didn’t take long before their dominance reflected on the scoreboard.

Gundogan, who has recently been linked to a potential move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, opened the floodgates in the eighth minute with a lofted strike that floated over the goalkeeper and into the net. Though initially unclear whether it was a shot or a misdirected cross aimed at Erling Haaland, the ball’s drop into the net made City’s intent clear early on.

Teen sensation Claudio Echeverri, making his first senior start for City, made an immediate impact by curling home a precise free-kick for the second goal after Matheus Nunes was brought down on the edge of the box. That moment of class from the young Argentine added to the spectacle and hinted at the depth of City’s rising talent.

Before halftime, Haaland etched his name onto the scoresheet as well, converting from the spot after VAR intervention confirmed that Manuel Akanji had been wrestled to the turf by Ramy Rabia. The Norwegian striker sent Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa the wrong way, making it 3-0 going into the break.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, City experienced moments of vulnerability in defence. Al Ain’s Nassim Chadli found himself through on goal at one point, but his effort was expertly tipped behind by Stefan Ortega. Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol came close to extending City’s lead with a powerful header that rattled the post.

There was concern for Echeverri after a knock required medical attention, but he quickly recovered and remained involved before being substituted later in the match.

Haaland had multiple chances to increase his tally, including a clever run that saw him steal the ball from Park Yong-woo and round Eisa, only to fire wide from a tight angle. He also saw a low cross from Phil Foden turned away by Eisa’s reflex double-save early in the second half.

City’s fourth came when Bernardo Silva played a clever ball into Gundogan, who elegantly chipped the goalkeeper to score his second of the evening in the 73rd minute. The Premier League champions weren’t done yet.

Substitute Oscar Bobb added to the rout with a sharp strike inside the near post, and new signing Rayan Cherki capped off the win with a composed finish from the edge of the box as the final whistle approached.

With this dominant win, Manchester City and Juventus have confirmed their progression from Group G. The two sides will meet on Thursday in Orlando to decide who finishes top. The outcome will be crucial, as tournament heavyweights Real Madrid could await in the next round.

Having made 11 changes from their opening win against Wydad Casablanca, Guardiola’s men showcased their squad depth and hunger to add another international title to their trophy cabinet.