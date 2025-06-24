UNLOCKING REVENUE & STRENGTHENING DISPUTE RESOLUTION: TaxADR ROUNDTABLE TO BUILD ROADMAP FOR TAX ADR IN NIGERIA

TaxADR, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC, UK), will host a pioneering two-day TaxADR Roundtable under the theme “Unlocking Revenue & Strengthening Dispute Resolution: A Roadmap to Tax ADR in Nigeria.” This hybrid event will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja (in-person and online) on 25–26 June 2025.

With Nigeria’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, protracted tax disputes are hindering revenue generation and investor confidence. The recently launched National ADR Policy and harmonised tax laws present a strategic opportunity to integrate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) into the tax administration system. A structured TaxADR framework can help reduce dispute backlogs and litigation costs, bolster taxpayer trust and compliance, increase revenue efficiency, and align Nigeria with international best practices.

Mr. Lateef O. Yusuff, Barrister & Founder of TaxADR, emphasized during a press briefing in Lagos that the Roundtable comes at a pivotal moment. With the Attorney General’s recent approval of the National ADR Policy, the nation is poised to institutionalise ADR mechanisms across key sectors. The event will advocate for a tax-specific ADR framework aligned with this policy, fostering engagement among government officials, tax administrators, business and ADR experts, international practitioners, and development partners.

The two-day event will be structured as follows:

Day One (25 June): Public Lecture – Free Entry

Open to all participants, Day One will feature two keynote addresses:

Anita Erinne, Coordinating Secretary of the Tax Appeal Tribunal, will speak on “The New Tax Reforms and the Role of ADR.”

Fiona McRoberts, Head of Alternative Dispute Resolution at HMRC, will address “A Decade of ADR in HMRC: A Collaborative Approach to Dispute Resolution.”

This public session is designed to raise awareness, deepen institutional understanding, and build consensus for ADR’s role in Nigeria’s tax ecosystem.

Day Two (26 June): Technical Workshop – CPD Accredited (Paid Participation)

This practitioner-focused session will offer hands-on training and peer exchange among tax officials, legal experts, ADR professionals, and policy stakeholders. The workshop is formally accredited in the UK and by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and will explore practical implementation of ADR mechanisms in dispute resolution across tax jurisdictions.

The organisers reiterated that strengthening Nigeria’s tax system is essential to national economic recovery. Multi-sectoral cooperation and a commitment to policy innovation, investment, and job creation are vital to achieving this goal. For enquiries, pls text: 08103316644 & 09054415548

Dignitaries expected at the Roundtable include the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Minister of State, Finance, Executive Chairman of FIRS, amongst others. Participation is open to government officials, business leaders, tax experts, ADR practitioners, and academics.