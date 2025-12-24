Sanwo-Olu Welcomes Prominent Lagos Families Ahead Of 2025 Eyo Festival

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received representatives of the Jakande, Johnsons, Mogaji and Otedola families as part of build-up activities to the 2025 Eyo Festival slated for December 27.

The reception, held at the State House in Marina, Lagos, featured a colourful display of Eyo masquerades and traditional performers, underscoring the cultural significance of the historic festival.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu described the Eyo Festival as a powerful symbol of Lagos’ identity and a platform that brings together residents, the diaspora and international visitors. He said the festival reflects the state’s deep-rooted traditions and reinforces Lagos’ position as a cultural and tourism hub.

According to the governor, culture remains central to societal continuity, noting that preserving and showcasing heritage is essential for relevance and intergenerational legacy. He added that the festival offers Lagos an opportunity to demonstrate that beyond its economic prominence, the state remains a melting pot of history, culture and creativity.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the families and cultural custodians for their continued support, describing their participation as vital to the success of the festival.

The Eyo Festival, one of Lagos Island’s most iconic cultural celebrations, is set to return after an eight-year hiatus. Last held in May 2017, the festival traditionally honours departed kings, chiefs and notable individuals and will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square later this month.