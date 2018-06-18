Salah Certain To Feature in Line-up against Russia

Hector Cuper looks certain to unleash his most potent weapon for Egypt’s pivotal Group A clash with Russia on Tuesday, after technical staff have confirmed Salah’s availability.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah, who scored 44 goals last season, will almost certainly make his first World Cup appearance against hosts Russia, after his agent Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted on Sunday that “Mohamed is fit”.

Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, suffered a shoulder injury in last month’s Champions League Final against Real Madrid following a challenge by Spanish defender Sergio Ramos. It was initially feared that the injury would rule him out of contention for the tournament.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper appeared to confirm that Salah would play some part in his team’s World Cup opener against Uruguay but the Liverpool man remained on the bench in the 1-0 defeat but Egypt’s team manager Ihab Leheta confirmed on Sunday that their star player will be on the pitch.

“Salah participated in training with his teammates for the entire session and he is ready to play against Russia, according to technical staff,” he said.

“The Russia game will be difficult because of our defeat against Uruguay. Winning is our only option.”