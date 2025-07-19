Ruthless Super Falcons Crush Zambia To Secure WAFCON Semi-Final Spot

The Nigerian Super Falcons booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a resounding 5-0 demolition of Zambia on Friday evening at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

In a thrilling display of dominance and precision, Nigeria overpowered the Copper Queens with goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Folashade Ijamilusi, reaffirming their status as Africa’s most decorated women’s football team. The win also extended the Super Falcons’ enviable record of reaching the semi-finals in every edition of the tournament they’ve participated in.

This emphatic result served as sweet revenge for the Falcons, who were narrowly defeated 1-0 by the Zambians in the third-place match at the last WAFCON edition. After an underwhelming group stage that sparked doubts over the team’s readiness, the Falcons roared back into contention with a complete performance that left no room for questions.

Barely two minutes into the match, Osinachi Ohale gave Nigeria the lead with a well-placed header off a free-kick delivered by Okoronkwo. The Zambian defense was caught napping as Ohale, left unmarked in the box, guided her shot past goalkeeper Ngambo Musole.

Nigeria maintained relentless pressure from the onset, forcing the Zambians into disarray. The Copper Queens, unable to manage their set-pieces or link-up play effectively, struggled to respond to Nigeria’s intensity. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie confidently cleared any threats that came her way, ensuring the Falcons maintained control throughout.

Zambia had a rare chance midway through the first half when Barbra Banda surged down the flank and laid the ball off to Grace Chanda, whose effort missed the target—an opportunity they would later regret. Moments later, Okoronkwo doubled Nigeria’s lead with a stunning finish after chesting down Rasheedat Ajibade’s pinpoint cross inside the box and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

As halftime approached, the Falcons added a third. A long clearance from Nnadozie exposed Zambia’s shaky backline, allowing Ihezuo to latch onto the ball and finish calmly past Musole. The half-time whistle saw Nigeria firmly in command with a 3-0 cushion.

The second half offered little relief for Zambia as Nigeria continued to dominate possession and space. Oluwatosin Demehin extended the lead to four with a powerful header from another Okoronkwo set-piece delivery, illustrating Nigeria’s aerial threat and smart set-play tactics.

In stoppage time, Folashade Ijamilusi completed the rout, scoring her debut WAFCON goal from close range after a neat cross from Ajibade caught the Zambian defense flat-footed.

Zambia, previously tipped as one of the tournament’s dark horses after impressive displays at the Olympics and Women’s World Cup, failed to deliver when it mattered most. Their star forwards Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji—who had combined for six goals in the group stage—were shut out completely, unable to register a single shot on target.

The Super Falcons, who had only managed four goals in their three group matches, finally found their attacking rhythm while preserving a flawless defensive record in Morocco.

Head coach Justine Madugu made six key changes from the goalless draw against Algeria, one of which was giving Okoronkwo her first start. The forward repaid the decision with a goal and an assist, delivering a standout performance that underlined Nigeria’s squad depth.

The statement victory reignited the Super Falcons’ quest to claim their 10th continental crown. Dubbed “Mission X,” the campaign continues with the Falcons set to face the winner between South Africa and Senegal in the semi-finals on Tuesday, back at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium.

With key players rested in the final minutes and an extra day to prepare, Nigeria will approach the semi-finals with confidence and momentum on their side.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s golden generation will have to regroup and set their sights on the 2026 WAFCON after falling short of expectations. Despite early promise, they failed to cope with Nigeria’s structured press, physicality, and clinical finishing.

Friday’s showdown marked the fourth WAFCON encounter between the two nations, and Nigeria’s superiority remained intact. Previous matches saw the Falcons earn 6-0 and 4-0 victories in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In Casablanca, the Falcons not only advanced—they sent a clear message to their rivals: Nigeria is back in form, firing on all cylinders, and ready to reclaim their rightful place at the top of African women’s football.