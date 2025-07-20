Stanbic IBTC Ignites The Investment Spark With InvestBeta Season 2

Following the success of its debut season, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, announces the return of the InvestBeta Game Show, with registration officially open.

The second season of the InvestBeta show builds on the first edition, aimed at equipping young Nigerians with real-world financial skills in a fun, relatable, and competitive format. The show’s first season, which aired in 2024, captured the attention of Gen-Z viewers across the country, blending entertainment with investment education in a way that had never been done before. With positive feedback, it proved that young Nigerians are ready to learn how to grow their money, and all they need is the right platform.

The new season reflects the Group’s broader youth-focused mission through Beyond Dreams, its dynamic community created for Nigerians aged 18–30. The community aims to help young people turn their aspirations into reality through secure, timely and smart investment choices. Since its inception, Beyond Dreams has grown to a network of over 90,000 young members, generated 2,100+ new investment accounts, and continues to position the Group as a trusted partner in the financial futures of Nigeria’s youth.

Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management noted InvestBeta reflects our deep commitment to financial education. She said, “We understand that today’s young people want more than just advice but practical, hands-on experience. This is why the InvestBeta game show is here to change how young Nigerians see money and what they can do with it.”

Entries are now open to eligible young Nigerians who want to be part of Season 2. Registration is free via the official link: https://bit.ly/StanbicIBTCInvestBeta. Successful applicants will be selected to compete in a series of challenges designed to test their knowledge, strategy, and creativity around real-life financial scenarios.

And for those who missed the first season, full episodes are available to watch on Stanbic IBTC’s official YouTube channel. From quick financial questions to investment tips, Season 1 offered real lessons with real impact, and Season 2 is gearing up to raise the bar.

To stay in the loop, follow @beyonddreamsng across all social media platforms and be part of the countdown to the second season of Nigeria’s most engaging youth-focused investment competition.

If you are 18 to 26, curious about how money works, and ready to build your future, this is your sign.