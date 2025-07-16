Russia Launches Massive Aerial Assault On Ukraine Amid Pressure

Russia unleashed a massive aerial assault on Ukraine overnight, firing more than 400 drones, artillery shells, and at least one ballistic missile across multiple regions, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The attacks, which came just days after former U.S. President Donald Trump demanded a peace deal within 50 days, killed one woman and wounded over two dozen people, including a teenager in critical condition.

The heaviest damage was reported in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, where a missile strike cut off power and water supplies, injured at least 15 people, and destroyed an industrial building. City officials said a 17-year-old boy suffered serious abdominal injuries and is currently fighting for his life in the hospital.

“This has never happened before,” Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Telegram. “A ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds [Iranian-designed drones] simultaneously.”

In the central city of Vinnytsia, overnight drone strikes left eight people wounded, while attacks on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine injured three more, local authorities said.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed that Russia launched at least one Iskander ballistic missile from occupied Crimea and sent hundreds of Shahed drones into Ukrainian territory between late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The full scale of the damage is still being assessed.

The wave of attacks follows renewed international scrutiny over the stalled peace process. On Monday, Trump warned of “severe sanctions” against Ukraine unless it agreed to a peace settlement with Russia within 50 days. His comments drew swift criticism from Kyiv and some NATO allies, who say Russia has shown little interest in meaningful negotiations.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have been frozen for more than a month, with no new meetings scheduled, though the Kremlin insists it remains open to dialogue. Meanwhile, Russia has intensified its summer offensive, combining advances on the battlefield with sustained aerial bombardments of civilian infrastructure.

Trump also claimed this week that he secured a deal with NATO leadership to send additional American air defense systems and weapons to Ukraine which was an assertion not yet confirmed by U.S. officials.

As both military pressure and diplomatic tensions rise, Ukrainian cities brace for more assaults, with authorities urging civilians to stay alert amid the ongoing threat.