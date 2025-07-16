Enugu State Begins Work On Unified Health Plan For 2026 Budget

The Enugu State Government has initiated the development of Annual Operational Plans (AOPs) aimed at shaping its 2026 health sector budget, in a strategic move aligned with the national Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

The initiative, which seeks to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system through better infrastructure and expanded health insurance coverage, is being rolled out in Enugu through a four-day training workshop focused on leadership and systems strengthening for health managers. The workshop kicked off Monday in Enugu with the theme: “Towards Rational, Realistic, Pragmatic and Comprehensive Plan that Informs Health Budget for the People of Enugu State.”

Speaking at the opening of the event, the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, emphasized the importance of the NHSRII in creating a unified, coordinated framework for healthcare delivery.

“The NHSRII is a sector-wide programme that brings together every single player in the health sector under one coordinating umbrella to monitor sector indices across the board,” Obi said. “This workshop marks the beginning of a capacity-building exercise for master trainers who will help produce a one-sector annual operational plan that will be integrated into the 2026 health budget.”

Dr. Obi explained that the reform is built on the State-Wide Approach (SWAp), a model introduced by the Federal Ministry of Health to promote collaboration and consistency in health planning and implementation. “Through the SWAp reform, we aim to create a single plan, unified monitoring and evaluation, and a coordinated network for the entire health sector,” he noted.

Participants at the training include senior health officials, programme managers, and stakeholders from various agencies within the state’s health sector. Francisca Ewoh, the SWAp Desk Officer for Enugu State, also highlighted the need for better coordination in health sector activities.

“Unlike before, when partners operated independently, SWAp ensures that all interventions are evidence-based and aligned with the state’s priorities,” she said. “It’s no longer business as usual.” Mrs. Ann Oguejioffor, Head of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Enugu State Ministry of Health, said the approach will reduce duplication and promote efficient use of resources.

“With the SWAp programme, what the partners are offering will align with the government’s plan rather than duplicating it,” she stated. “It will help streamline planning towards the 2026 health budget.”

Officials say the development of Annual Operational Plans is expected to enhance service delivery and ensure that all stakeholders work together toward a shared goal. The new approach also aims to prevent fragmentation in the health system and improve accountability in resource allocation.