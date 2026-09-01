Russia expands scholarship opportunities for Tunisian students

Key points

Russia says it will expand scholarship opportunities for Tunisian students.

The scholarships will cover tuition, accommodation, healthcare, travel and living expenses.

Moscow plans to increase government-funded scholarships for foreign students from 2,000 to 5,000.

Main story

Russia says it will expand its scholarship programme for Tunisian students as part of efforts to strengthen higher education cooperation between the two countries.

Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education, Valery Falkov, disclosed this on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Falkov said the scholarships would fully cover tuition, accommodation, healthcare, travel and living expenses, making Russian higher education more accessible to Tunisian students.

He said Moscow was also prepared to consider proposals from Tunisia, particularly initiatives aimed at supporting outstanding students.

The minister announced plans to gradually increase the quota of government-funded scholarships for foreign students from 2,000 to 5,000 in the coming years.

He urged Tunisia to submit additional proposals to deepen cooperation in higher education, including the establishment of branches of Russian universities in the country.

Falkov cited the Cairo branch of Kazan Federal University as an example of successful international academic cooperation, saying the model could be replicated in other countries.

According to the minister, about 200,000 foreign students are currently enrolled in Russian universities.

He added that 35 branches of Russian universities had been established abroad, with programmes covering areas including digitalisation, scientific research, medicine, pharmaceuticals and physics.

The initiative followed the conclusion of the fifth World Youth Summit in Kazan, which attracted about 250 delegates and 1,000 participants from 50 countries.

The issues

The proposed expansion reflects Russia’s efforts to increase access to its higher education system for international students and strengthen academic cooperation with other countries.

For Tunisia, the programme could provide students with access to fully funded university education, while the proposed establishment of Russian university branches could expand opportunities for students within the country.

Russia’s plan to increase government-funded scholarships for foreign students from 2,000 to 5,000 also indicates a broader effort to expand its international education programmes.

What’s being said

“Russia was ready to consider proposals from Tunisia, particularly initiatives aimed at supporting outstanding students.” – Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education, Valery Falkov.

What’s next

Tunisia is expected to submit proposals on areas for deeper higher education cooperation, including possible Russian university branches in the country.

Russia also plans to gradually increase its quota of government-funded scholarships for foreign students to 5,000 in the coming years.

Bottom line

Russia is expanding its scholarship programme for Tunisian students while seeking broader cooperation with Tunisia in higher education.

The initiative combines fully funded study opportunities with plans for greater academic mobility and the possible establishment of Russian university branches abroad.