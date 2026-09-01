Day 36: housemates vs the prize money fluctuation – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 1, 2026

KEYPOINTS

Big Brother initially set the BBNaija Season 11 cash prize at ₦100 million.

Housemates were warned that the prize could be reduced by ₦5 million whenever they failed to meet Big Brother’s expectations.

The full ₦100 million remained intact after Week 3.

A ₦5 million deduction in Week 4 reduced the prize to ₦95 million.

Another ₦5 million was deducted in Week 6 following underperformance and repeated rule violations.

The current cash prize now stands at ₦90 million.

The latest ₦5 million deduction has been added to the Most Influential Player Prize Pot.

MAIN STORY

The BBNaija Season 11 housemates are seeing their potential cash prize shrink after another ₦5 million was deducted from the season’s ₦100 million prize pool, At the beginning of Week 2, Big Brother informed the housemates that the ₦100 million cash prize was not guaranteed. Throughout the season, the house would be given opportunities to protect the prize through tasks, challenges and other activities.

Big Brother explained that the housemates’ performance, teamwork, commitment and ability to entertain would determine whether the prize remained intact, The first week brought good news, as the housemates successfully protected the entire ₦100 million, However, their fortunes changed in Week 4 when Big Brother deducted ₦5 million over what he described as transgressions and repeated violations of the House rules, That brought the prize money down to ₦95 million.

In Week 6, the housemates suffered another setback. Following a week of underperformance and further rule violations, Big Brother deducted an additional ₦5 million, The season’s available cash prize now stands at ₦90 million.

THE ISSUES

The fluctuating prize money has introduced another layer of pressure into the BBNaija competition, Housemates are not only competing for individual recognition and survival in the House but must also work collectively to protect the overall cash prize, The deductions are tied to the House’s collective performance, meaning individual misconduct or poor teamwork can potentially affect the amount everyone is competing for.

The introduction of BB Bucks has also added another form of currency to the game. Housemates earned BB Bucks through achievements, Heads of House tenures, Arena Games and Wager wins, The currency can be saved, spent or traded ahead of the opening of the BB Marketplace.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Big Brother has repeatedly reminded the housemates that the ₦100 million prize was never guaranteed, The message has remained consistent, success protects the money, while failure comes with a financial consequence, After the first week, the housemates were praised for their commitment and contribution to the entertainment inside the House.

But subsequent deductions have shown that the warning was not merely theoretical, The latest deduction also gives the Most Influential Player Prize Pot an additional ₦5 million, making the individual prize pool another point of interest as the season continues.

WHAT’S NEXT

The housemates now have another opportunity to protect the remaining ₦90 million, With the possibility of further ₦5 million deductions, every task, wager, challenge and rule violation could have financial consequences, The opening of the BB Marketplace will also give the housemates an opportunity to use their accumulated BB Bucks through spending and trading, The biggest question going forward is whether the housemates can regain their momentum and prevent the prize from falling further.

BOTTOM LINE

The BBNaija Season 11 cash prize has dropped from its original ₦100 million to ₦90 million after two separate ₦5 million deductions, The housemates successfully protected the full prize early in the season, but underperformance and repeated rule violations have since cost them ₦10 million, With more weeks ahead, the remaining ₦90 million is still at risk.