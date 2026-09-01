PDP National Vice-Chairman Daniel Orbih dies at 74

Key points

PDP National Vice-Chairman, South South, Chief Daniel Orbih, has died.

His family confirmed that the former Edo PDP chairman died on Monday.

Former Governor Godwin Obaseki described his death as a significant loss to Edo and Nigeria.

Main story

The family of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice-Chairman, South South, Chief Daniel Orbih, has confirmed his death.

Orbih died on Monday, according to a statement issued by his family on Tuesday in Benin.

The statement, signed by Mr Francis Orbih on behalf of the family, described the deceased as a beloved brother, husband, father and uncle.

The family said his death was received with “profound sadness and a heavy heart”.

Orbih is survived by his wife, Mrs Florence Orbih, and his children, Ms Winifred Orbih and Dr Mildred Orbih, as well as his brothers, sisters and other members of his extended family.

The family appealed to relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember them in their prayers as they mourn the loss.

It said details of the burial and other arrangements would be announced in due course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Orbih was a former chairman of the PDP in Edo before becoming the party’s National Vice-Chairman, South South.

His death marks the loss of a longstanding figure in Edo and South South politics, following his years of involvement in the PDP and public affairs.

Former Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had earlier described Orbih’s death as a significant loss to the state and Nigeria.

Obaseki said Orbih’s long years of engagement in public affairs had earned him a place in the political history of Edo.

He extended his condolences to Orbih’s wife, children, family members, political associates, colleagues and well-wishers.

The issues

Orbih’s death comes after decades of involvement in Edo and national politics, including his tenure as Edo PDP chairman and later as National Vice-Chairman of the party in the South South.

His political career made him a prominent figure within the PDP and the wider political landscape of the region.

What’s being said

“Profound sadness and a heavy heart” – The Orbih family.

“His long years of engagement in public affairs earned him a place in the political history of the state.” – Former Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

What’s next

The Orbih family said further details concerning the burial and other arrangements would be announced in due course.

Family members, friends, political associates and well-wishers are expected to continue mourning and paying tribute to the late politician.

Bottom line

Chief Daniel Orbih, a former Edo PDP chairman and serving National Vice-Chairman, South South, has died.

His family has confirmed the death and called for prayers, while former Governor Godwin Obaseki described his passing as a significant loss to Edo and Nigeria.