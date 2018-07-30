Rooney Scores First MLS Goal in DC United Win, Sustains Nose Injury

- July 30, 2018
Wayne Rooney sent an angled shot through Tim Howard's legs for his goal but was later forced off with a broken nose

Former England striker Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for DC United and also broke his nose in a 2-1 home win over Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

The 32-year-old scored the opener when he sent a shot through ex-Manchester United team-mate Tim Howard’s legs.

Kellyn Acosta equalised before Howard twice denied DC captain Rooney.

A Niki Jackson own goal in the 90th minute gave DC United the win before Rooney broke his nose while defending in stoppage time.

He later tweeted he was “delighted to score my first goal for DC United”, adding that he had acquired “a broken nose and five stitches”.

Rooney was forced off after a clash of heads with Colorado’s Axel Sjoberg at a corner
He received treatment at pitch-side to halt the flow of blood
He had to watch the final few minutes of the game as the running repairs were completed

DC United coach Ben Olsen praised the forward’s impact since his arrival from Everton last month.

“I don’t think it’s the first time he’s bled in a game. He is a tough guy and I think that he will shake it off,” Olsen said.

“He has been fantastic in every aspect, in every way that we want him to be with this group – with his leadership and goal-scoring ability. Hopefully, it can continue to get better.”

DC United remain bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS.

