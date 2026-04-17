RMAFC and Ministry of Interior partner to boost investment and revenue

Keypoints

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Ministry of Interior have formed a strategic alliance to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

and the have formed a strategic alliance to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). RMAFC Chairman Dr. Mohammed Shehu announced an upcoming oil and gas summit aimed at revitalizing both upstream and downstream sectors.

announced an upcoming aimed at revitalizing both upstream and downstream sectors. Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo highlighted that the ministry is leveraging digitized migration and visa systems to improve investor confidence.

highlighted that the ministry is leveraging to improve investor confidence. The partnership aims to ensure all legitimate revenue due to the federation is properly accounted for through inter-agency verification .

. Both institutions are exploring investor-friendly residency pathways to ease the process for international business entries into Nigeria.

Main Story

In a move to synchronize fiscal monitoring with national security and migration management, the RMAFC and the Ministry of Interior have committed to a high-level collaboration.

During a courtesy visit to Abuja on Thursday, RMAFC Chairman Dr. Mohammed Shehu emphasized that the commission is intensifying its oversight of revenue accruals and remittances.

By partnering with the Ministry of Interior which oversees immigration and civil defense, the commission seeks to create a more transparent environment for foreign investors who are currently eyeing Nigeria’s energy and industrial sectors.

Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo reinforced the “soul of governance” by detailing how the ministry has simplified visa processes and digitized documentation to remove bottlenecks for global capital. He noted that while citizenship remains strictly regulated, the ministry is open to creating legal residency pathways specifically tailored for high-impact investors.

This structural alignment is expected to bolster the federation’s account while simultaneously improving Nigeria’s standing in global “ease of doing business” rankings for 2026.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the revenue-leakage gap; despite oversight, millions in potential federation revenue are often lost due to poor inter-agency data sharing. Authorities must solve the problem of bureaucratic friction, where complex immigration hurdles still discourage long-term foreign commitments despite the new digitized systems. Furthermore, there is a regulatory-compliance risk; as the RMAFC seeks to determine remunerations and review allocation formulas, it must ensure that “investor-friendly” pathways do not bypass constitutional requirements for national security and citizenship. To succeed, the upcoming oil and gas summit must translate these administrative reforms into actual “dollars on the ground” for the upstream and downstream sectors.

What’s Being Said

“Every legitimate revenue due to the federation must be properly accounted for and distributed in accordance with the law,” stated Dr. Mohammed Shehu .

. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo highlighted the importance of synergy: “Collaboration is the soul of governance. No institution can succeed in isolation.”

highlighted the importance of synergy: “Collaboration is the soul of governance. No institution can succeed in isolation.” Enefe Ekene, Chairman of the Investment Monitoring Committee, noted that investment only thrives in a “stable and transparent” environment, which the ministry is now providing through reform.

What’s Next

The oil and gas summit is expected to be officially scheduled for late 2026, serving as the first major test of this new inter-agency investment drive.

is expected to be officially scheduled for late 2026, serving as the first major test of this new inter-agency investment drive. A joint verification exercise between the RMAFC and agencies under the Interior Ministry is anticipated to begin within the next quarter to audit revenue remittances.

between the RMAFC and agencies under the Interior Ministry is anticipated to begin within the next quarter to audit revenue remittances. New residency guidelines for foreign investors are likely to be gazetted following further consultations between the ministry and the Investment Monitoring Committee.

for foreign investors are likely to be gazetted following further consultations between the ministry and the Investment Monitoring Committee. The 2026 revenue allocation formula review will likely incorporate data gathered from these new investment initiatives to ensure states benefit from increased FDI.

Bottom Line By linking the “watchdog” functions of the RMAFC with the “gatekeeping” role of the Ministry of Interior, Nigeria is attempting to build a more efficient machine for national development. If the two can successfully simplify the path for foreign capital while tightening the lid on revenue leaks, the 2026 fiscal year could mark a turning point for the nation’s treasury.