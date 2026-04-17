N29.84bn Pension backlog leaves workers’ savings in limbo amid remittance failures

Nearly N30bn in pension contributions remains uncredited due to employer errors.

Data inconsistencies and weak compliance undermine pension administration.

PenCom introduces digital reforms to address systemic inefficiencies.

Main story

Nearly N30 billion in pension contributions remains trapped in Nigeria’s pension system, as persistent remittance failures and data inconsistencies continue to prevent funds from being credited to workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

The National Pension Commission disclosed that the backlog, estimated at N29.84 billion, is largely driven by employer-related issues, including irregular remittance schedules, incomplete documentation, and mismatched employee data.

According to the commission, the affected funds are currently held by various Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), with Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers accounting for the largest share at N14.60 billion—almost half of the total uncredited contributions.

Other PFAs with significant balances include PAL Pensions (N2.76 billion), Trustfund Pensions (N2.09 billion), Premium Pension Limited (N1.72 billion), and Access ARM Pensions (N1.67 billion).

Industry analysts say the concentration of uncredited funds across major PFAs reflects deeper structural challenges within Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), particularly weak compliance among employers and inefficiencies in data management.

The issues

The backlog underscores longstanding concerns over employer compliance in Nigeria’s pension system, where deductions are often made from workers’ salaries but not promptly remitted.

Even when remittances occur, incomplete or inaccurate documentation—such as incorrect RSA PINs, inconsistent names, or outdated employee records—frequently disrupts the reconciliation process.

Experts also point to legacy issues, including multiple RSAs and unreported job transitions, which complicate account verification and delay access to funds, especially at retirement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

A pensions expert, Chika Onwunali, noted that the scale of uncredited funds signals systemic inefficiencies rather than isolated administrative lapses.

He explained that large RSA portfolios and high-volume corporate clients often make reconciliation more complex, particularly for PFAs handling legacy accounts.

Another industry operator, Abimbola Ogundipe, highlighted persistent data integrity issues, including incorrect RSA details and incomplete employee records, as key contributors to the backlog.

Meanwhile, stakeholders under the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria warned that such discrepancies, if unresolved, could significantly delay retirees’ access to their savings.

What’s next

In response, National Pension Commission has introduced the Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining remittance processes and eliminating manual errors.

According to the Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, the platform allows employers to upload schedules and process payments online, with built-in validation to ensure accuracy.

The commission has also approved nine Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) to support real-time verification of employee data and facilitate seamless transactions.

Industry stakeholders are, however, calling for stricter enforcement measures, including penalties and public disclosure for defaulting employers.

Bottom line

The N29.84 billion pension backlog highlights critical weaknesses in Nigeria’s pension administration system. While digital reforms offer a pathway to improved efficiency, sustained compliance enforcement and stronger data integrity will be essential to ensure workers gain timely access to their retirement savings.