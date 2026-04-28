Renewed Hope Ambassadors launch nationwide tour to showcase Tinubu’s reforms

Keypoints

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) launched a nationwide project tour on Monday, April 27, 2026, to document the impacts of President Tinubu’s economic reforms.

RHA leadership stated that increased FAAC allocations—resulting from subsidy removal and exchange rate unification—have enabled state governors to embark on more developmental projects.

The tour will begin in the North-West Zone and features a digital platform to track real-time economic metrics and project progress across the country.

Significant infrastructure updates include the Kaduna-Kano rail project, which has reportedly crossed 50 per cent completion in early 2026.

Health sector reforms, such as the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), were highlighted for reducing dependence on imported drugs.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies are fueling a new wave of development at the state level, according to the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA).

At a media forum held in Abuja on Monday, the group argued that while federal reforms have been “bold” and sometimes criticized, they have significantly boosted the financial capacity of sub-national governments.

RHA Director of Communication, Tunde Rahman, noted that the increased revenue distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) is the “invisible engine” behind many of the new roads, schools, and hospitals being built by governors across party lines.

To prove these claims, the group is embarking on a physical tour of ongoing and completed projects. The tour aims to bridge the gap between policy and public perception by showcasing tangible results.

Officials pointed to the transportation sector as a primary example, where rail projects like the Kano-Maradi and Kaduna-Kano segments have seen construction progress jump to over 50 per cent completion.

In the health sector, the administration’s focus has shifted toward localizing the pharmaceutical supply chain through PVAC, offering incentives for Nigerian companies to produce essential medical supplies locally rather than relying on expensive imports.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the communication-perception gap; while FAAC allocations to states rose by over 32 per cent year-on-year by early 2026, many citizens still associate federal reforms primarily with the high cost of living. Authorities must solve the problem of project-sabotage, as vandalism remains a major threat to the multi-billion naira investments in rail and power infrastructure.

Furthermore, there is a sub-national-accountability risk; with states receiving more money than ever before, the RHA tour must ensure it isn’t just “showcasing” projects but also encouraging citizens to ask how these increased funds are being managed long-term. To succeed, the “seeing is believing” strategy must demonstrate that these large-scale projects are directly improving the daily lives of the average Nigerian.

What’s Being Said

“Their ability to carry out more projects is directly as a result of the daring but necessary economic reforms,” stated Tunde Rahman.

Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga confirmed the tour would start in the North-West to showcase “life-changing projects” across the region.

What’s Next

The RHA tour will move through the six geopolitical zones, with the North-West being the first stop to inspect federal and state-funded infrastructure.

The newly launched digital platform, www.rhambassadors.org, is expected to serve as a real-time dashboard for Nigerians to track project completion rates.

Further incentives for local pharmaceutical companies under the PVAC initiative are anticipated to be announced to accelerate the domestic production of vaccines.

Security agencies are likely to increase surveillance along the rehabilitated Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line to combat the vandalism mentioned by ministry officials.

Bottom Line

The RHA is making a clear political and economic argument: President Tinubu’s reforms have given state governors the “cash to develop.” By touring these projects, the administration is betting that showing Nigerians “new rails and local drugs” will be enough to justify the difficult economic path taken over the last three years.