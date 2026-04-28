Nigeria targets 50 per cent malaria reduction by 2030 in new strategic plan

Keypoints

The Federal Government has launched the National Malaria Strategic Plan (2026–2030), aiming to cut malaria cases and deaths in half by 2030.

Nigeria currently accounts for 24 per cent of global malaria cases and over 30 per cent of global malaria deaths.

National prevalence has dropped from 42 per cent in 2010 to 15 per cent in 2025, with no state now classified in the high transmission category.

Key interventions include the distribution of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), seasonal chemo-prevention for 29 million children, and expanded vaccination.

A new pilot for Larval Source Management is being tested in six states to diversify control methods beyond nets and medicine.

Main Story

Nigeria is doubling down on its fight against one of its oldest and deadliest public health enemies. On Monday, April 27, 2026, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, unveiled a five-year roadmap designed to move the country closer to a malaria-free status.

The 2026–2030 Strategic Plan focuses on “sub-national tailoring,” meaning interventions will be customized based on the specific transmission patterns of different states rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

The Minister warned against the cultural habit of treating malaria as an “ordinary” ailment, noting its devastating impact on productivity, maternal health, and child survival.

To combat this, the government is scaling up its most successful tools. In 2026 alone, ITN distribution will expand to 11 states and the FCT, while a massive chemo-prevention campaign will target nearly 30 million children under five.

Additionally, the national malaria vaccine rollout has already reached 700,000 children, marking a new era in the country’s prevention strategy.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the funding-sustainability gap; while the 2030 goal is ambitious, it relies heavily on support from development partners and the private sector, which can be inconsistent. Authorities must solve the problem of drug and insecticide resistance, as the effectiveness of current nets and medicines may decrease if the malaria parasite evolves. Furthermore, there is a behavioral-compliance risk; despite the distribution of over 500 million nets since 2015, many citizens still do not use them consistently or properly due to heat or discomfort. To succeed, the Ministry of Health must complement its clinical interventions with aggressive environmental management to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in urban and rural centers.

What’s Being Said

There is nothing ordinary about malaria. It continues to claim the lives of children and endanger pregnant women, stated Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako.

Salako noted that Nigeria’s malaria prevalence has seen a significant decline, dropping from 42 per cent in 2010 to about 15 per cent in 2025.

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Health is expected to begin the 2026 ITN distribution cycle in 11 states and the FCT in the coming months.

Health workers are anticipated to roll out the seasonal chemo-prevention program for children in 21 states during the peak rainy season.

Data from the Larval Source Management pilot in six states will be analyzed to determine if the program should be expanded nationwide.

The government is likely to increase its surveillance and data-gathering efforts to monitor the 50 per cent reduction target as the 2030 deadline approaches.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s new strategic plan is a high-stakes race against biology and time. By shifting to localized, data-driven interventions and introducing vaccines, the government is attempting to finally break the cycle of a disease that still claims a third of the world’s malaria victims on Nigerian soil.