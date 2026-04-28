Beyond payments: OPay champions “intelligent finance” at inaugural BusinessDay fintech summit 2026

Key points

Strategic Shift: OPay leadership declared that the “payment problem” in Africa is largely solved, urging a pivot toward data-driven financial intelligence.

AI and Automation: The firm showcased its integration of Artificial Intelligence and automation to enhance fraud prevention and personalize user experiences.

Impact Over Volume: Industry players were challenged to move away from measuring success via transaction volumes and instead focus on users’ “financial health.”

Main story

Lagos became the epicenter of Africa’s digital evolution on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as OPay took center stage as the headline sponsor of the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit.

Held at the Oriental Hotel, the event—themed “The Next Financial Frontier: Intelligence, Infrastructure & Inclusion”, served as a high-level forum for the continent’s fintech pioneers to chart the course for the next decade of digital money.

In a provocative keynote titled “Payments are solved. The next frontier is different,” OPay’s COO/CTO, Dotun Daniel Adekunle, shifted the narrative of the summit. Adekunle argued that while the industry has spent years perfecting the movement of money, the true frontier lies in “intelligent systems” that go beyond the transaction to foster real economic transformation and long-term value for the African consumer.

The issues

The “Transaction Trap”: For years, African fintech success has been measured by the sheer volume of payments. OPay is now pushing for a shift toward “measurable impact,” such as how technology improves a user’s creditworthiness or savings habits.

Infrastructure Resilience: As digital economies grow, the underlying infrastructure must transition from simple processing to complex, automated systems capable of handling sophisticated financial products.

Security vs. Personalization: Balancing advanced fraud prevention with a seamless, personalized customer experience remains a primary technical hurdle for major platforms.

What’s being said

“Payments are no longer the problem we need to solve. The real opportunity now is building intelligent systems that understand users, support better decisions, and improve financial outcomes.”

“At OPay, we are leveraging data, automation, and advanced technologies to improve service delivery and create more personalized financial experiences.”

What’s next

The insights shared at the summit signal an upcoming wave of AI-driven features within the OPay ecosystem. Observers expect the company to roll out more “smart solutions” aimed at both individual consumers and SMEs, focusing on automated wealth management and enhanced predictive security measures.

As the “Naira-for-Crude” and other macroeconomic shifts take hold elsewhere in the economy, OPay’s focus on infrastructure will be critical in maintaining digital liquidity.

Bottom line

OPay’s dominant presence at the BusinessDay Summit marks its transition from a payment utility to a financial intelligence powerhouse. By declaring the “payment war” over, the company is positioning itself to lead the next era of African fintech, where data is not just collected, but used to radically improve the financial health of millions.